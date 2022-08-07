Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas flies out to deep left field to Sam Hilliard. Alek Thomas grounds out to shortstop, Garrett Hampson to Elehuris Montero. Ketel Marte singles to right center field. Christian Walker homers to center field. Ketel Marte scores. Daulton Varsho singles to right field.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon walks. Brendan Rodgers doubles to shallow left field. Ryan McMahon to third. C.J. Cron doubles to left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon scores. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. C.J. Cron to third. Elias Diaz walks. Randal Grichuk to second. Elehuris Montero singles to shallow left field. Elias Diaz to second. Randal Grichuk to third. C.J. Cron scores. Connor Joe pinch-hitting for Sam Hilliard. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Daulton Varsho. Elias Diaz to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shortstop, Sergio Alcantara to Christian Walker.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks sixth. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Garrett Hampson to Elehuris Montero. Daulton Varsho grounds out to first base to Elehuris Montero. Emmanuel Rivera homers to center field. Jordan Luplow lines out to shallow left field to Garrett Hampson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks seventh. Sergio Alcantara walks. Jose Herrera pops out to shallow infield to Robert Stephenson. Josh Rojas doubles to deep left center field. Sergio Alcantara scores. Alek Thomas lines out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 4.
Diamondbacks eighth. Christian Walker lines out to deep left field to Connor Joe. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep left center field. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Jordan Luplow walks. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Daulton Varsho to third. Jordan Luplow to second. Emmanuel Rivera to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Sergio Alcantara out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Connor Joe. Jordan Luplow to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Jose Herrera grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.