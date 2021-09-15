Braves second. Austin Riley singles to center field. Adam Duvall called out on strikes. Travis d'Arnaud called out on strikes. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow right field. Austin Riley to second. Eddie Rosario singles to deep right center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Austin Riley scores. Huascar Ynoa strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Rockies 0.
Rockies fifth. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow left field. Colton Welker singles to right center field. Sam Hilliard to second. Dom Nunez flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Sam Hilliard to third. Antonio Senzatela reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Colton Welker to second. Sam Hilliard scores. Garrett Hampson walks. Antonio Senzatela to second. Colton Welker to third. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon walks. Garrett Hampson to second. Antonio Senzatela to third. Colton Welker scores. Trevor Story strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 2, Braves 1.
Braves fifth. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Jacob Webb. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow right field, C.J. Cron to Antonio Senzatela. Jorge Soler lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Braves 2.
Rockies tenth. Dom Nunez grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Colton Welker to third. Raimel Tapia singles to shortstop. Colton Welker scores. Garrett Hampson lines out to left field to Eddie Rosario.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Braves 2.