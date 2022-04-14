THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|96
|Mikko Rantanen
|70
|35
|52
|87
|35
|56
|16
|0
|2
|241
|.145
|F
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|.114
|F
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|29
|53
|82
|18
|40
|7
|0
|5
|268
|.108
|D
|8
|Cale Makar
|69
|26
|55
|81
|45
|22
|8
|0
|6
|219
|.119
|F
|92
|Gabriel Landeskog
|51
|30
|29
|59
|27
|78
|7
|0
|5
|150
|.200
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|71
|21
|34
|55
|18
|18
|4
|0
|4
|130
|.162
|D
|7
|Devon Toews
|62
|13
|42
|55
|50
|18
|2
|0
|3
|150
|.087
|F
|13
|Valeri Nichushkin
|54
|21
|22
|43
|20
|12
|5
|2
|5
|149
|.141
|F
|18
|Alex Newhook
|63
|12
|17
|29
|11
|12
|3
|0
|4
|106
|.113
|D
|49
|Samuel Girard
|58
|5
|22
|27
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|66
|.076
|F
|37
|J.T. Compher
|61
|14
|11
|25
|7
|25
|2
|1
|0
|85
|.165
|D
|6
|Erik Johnson
|72
|7
|16
|23
|24
|24
|0
|1
|1
|129
|.054
|F
|25
|Logan O'Connor
|73
|6
|15
|21
|9
|29
|0
|1
|1
|120
|.050
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|59
|11
|8
|19
|12
|37
|0
|0
|2
|71
|.155
|D
|4
|Bowen Byram
|22
|5
|9
|14
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|39
|.128
|F
|10
|Tyson Jost
|59
|6
|8
|14
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|F
|43
|Darren Helm
|60
|7
|6
|13
|-4
|10
|0
|1
|1
|81
|.086
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|68
|1
|7
|8
|8
|40
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.019
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|54
|2
|3
|5
|2
|72
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|D
|28
|Ryan Murray
|37
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|62
|Artturi Lehkonen
|7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|13
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|12
|Jayson Megna
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|11
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|78
|Nico Sturm
|12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|11
|Andrew Cogliano
|10
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|9
|Dylan Sikura
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|52
|Justin Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|79
|Jordan Gross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|61
|Martin Kaut
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|26
|Jacob MacDonald
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|0
|Mikhail Maltsev
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|22
|Stefan Matteau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|75
|Sampo Ranta
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|280
|483
|763
|292
|664
|63
|6
|49
|2578
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|200
|348
|548
|-315
|755
|44
|5
|19
|2347
|.085
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Darcy Kuemper
|51
|2898
|2.38
|35
|9
|3
|5
|115
|1555
|0.926
|0
|0
|2
|39
|Pavel Francouz
|18
|1022
|2.58
|14
|3
|1
|2
|44
|531
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Jonas Johansson
|9
|370
|3.89
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24
|200
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Justus Annunen
|2
|96
|4.33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|51
|0.863
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4422
|2.6
|53
|14
|6
|7
|190
|2337
|.915
|280
|483
|664
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4422
|3.58
|20
|43
|10
|1
|261
|2559
|.891
|200
|348
|755
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.