THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F96Mikko Rantanen7035528735561602241.145
F91Nazem Kadri652657831871806228.114
F29Nathan MacKinnon572953821840705268.108
D8Cale Makar692655814522806219.119
F92Gabriel Landeskog513029592778705150.200
F95Andre Burakovsky712134551818404130.162
D7Devon Toews621342555018203150.087
F13Valeri Nichushkin542122432012525149.141
F18Alex Newhook631217291112304106.113
D49Samuel Girard585222701800166.076
F37J.T. Compher6114112572521085.165
D6Erik Johnson72716232424011129.054
F25Logan O'Connor7361521929011120.050
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel5911819123700271.155
D4Bowen Byram2259147810239.128
F10Tyson Jost59681413000076.079
F43Darren Helm607613-41001181.086
D3Jack Johnson6817884000053.019
D56Kurtis MacDermid5423527200043.047
D28Ryan Murray37044-3200026.000
F62Artturi Lehkonen71234000020.050
D42Josh Manson13123-7400019.053
F12Jayson Megna20033-2400019.000
F44Kiefer Sherwood11112300019.111
F78Nico Sturm120222200020.000
F11Andrew Cogliano10011-3200012.000
F9Dylan Sikura5011000003.000
D52Justin Barron2000-100000.000
D79Jordan Gross1000040000.000
F61Martin Kaut6000200001.000
D26Jacob MacDonald7000-2200011.000
F0Mikhail Maltsev18000-5200023.000
F22Stefan Matteau1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta10000-420009.000
TEAM TOTALS73280483763292664636492578.109
OPPONENT TOTALS73200348548-315755445192347.085
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Darcy Kuemper5128982.383593511515550.926002
39Pavel Francouz1810222.5814312445310.917000
35Jonas Johansson93703.893210242000.885000
60Justus Annunen2964.3310107510.863010
TEAM TOTALS7344222.65314671902337.915280483664
OPPONENT TOTALS7344223.5820431012612559.891200348755

