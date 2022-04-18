THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F96Mikko Rantanen7236559138561602246.146
F29Nathan MacKinnon593153842140705275.113
F91Nazem Kadri652657831871806228.114
D8Cale Makar712656824824806222.117
F92Gabriel Landeskog513029592778705150.200
F95Andre Burakovsky732236581618405135.163
D7Devon Toews641344575218203154.084
F13Valeri Nichushkin562125462312525154.136
F18Alex Newhook651318311112305109.119
F37J.T. Compher6316112762541090.178
D49Samuel Girard605222721800170.071
D6Erik Johnson73716232424011130.054
F25Logan O'Connor75716231029011123.057
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel6111920123700275.147
D4Bowen Byram2459146810240.125
F43Darren Helm617714-31001183.084
F10Tyson Jost59681413000076.079
D3Jack Johnson6917874200054.019
F62Artturi Lehkonen92353010026.077
D56Kurtis MacDermid5423527200043.047
D42Josh Manson15145-6600022.045
D28Ryan Murray37044-3200026.000
F12Jayson Megna20033-2400019.000
F44Kiefer Sherwood11112300019.111
F78Nico Sturm140222400023.000
F11Andrew Cogliano12011-1400012.000
F59Ben Meyers1101000002.500
F9Dylan Sikura5011000003.000
D52Justin Barron2000-100000.000
D79Jordan Gross1000040000.000
F61Martin Kaut6000200001.000
D26Jacob MacDonald7000-2200011.000
F0Mikhail Maltsev18000-5200023.000
F22Stefan Matteau1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta10000-420009.000
TEAM TOTALS75290501791307674666512645.110
OPPONENT TOTALS75205358563-330779455192407.085
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Darcy Kuemper5229582.413693511915880.925002
39Pavel Francouz1910822.4915312455580.919000
35Jonas Johansson93703.893210242000.885000
60Justus Annunen2964.3310107510.863010
TEAM TOTALS7545422.65514671952397.915290501674
OPPONENT TOTALS7545423.6120451012712626.890205358779

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you