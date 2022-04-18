THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|96
|Mikko Rantanen
|72
|36
|55
|91
|38
|56
|16
|0
|2
|246
|.146
|F
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|59
|31
|53
|84
|21
|40
|7
|0
|5
|275
|.113
|F
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|.114
|D
|8
|Cale Makar
|71
|26
|56
|82
|48
|24
|8
|0
|6
|222
|.117
|F
|92
|Gabriel Landeskog
|51
|30
|29
|59
|27
|78
|7
|0
|5
|150
|.200
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|73
|22
|36
|58
|16
|18
|4
|0
|5
|135
|.163
|D
|7
|Devon Toews
|64
|13
|44
|57
|52
|18
|2
|0
|3
|154
|.084
|F
|13
|Valeri Nichushkin
|56
|21
|25
|46
|23
|12
|5
|2
|5
|154
|.136
|F
|18
|Alex Newhook
|65
|13
|18
|31
|11
|12
|3
|0
|5
|109
|.119
|F
|37
|J.T. Compher
|63
|16
|11
|27
|6
|25
|4
|1
|0
|90
|.178
|D
|49
|Samuel Girard
|60
|5
|22
|27
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|D
|6
|Erik Johnson
|73
|7
|16
|23
|24
|24
|0
|1
|1
|130
|.054
|F
|25
|Logan O'Connor
|75
|7
|16
|23
|10
|29
|0
|1
|1
|123
|.057
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|61
|11
|9
|20
|12
|37
|0
|0
|2
|75
|.147
|D
|4
|Bowen Byram
|24
|5
|9
|14
|6
|8
|1
|0
|2
|40
|.125
|F
|43
|Darren Helm
|61
|7
|7
|14
|-3
|10
|0
|1
|1
|83
|.084
|F
|10
|Tyson Jost
|59
|6
|8
|14
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|69
|1
|7
|8
|7
|42
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|62
|Artturi Lehkonen
|9
|2
|3
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|54
|2
|3
|5
|2
|72
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|15
|1
|4
|5
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|28
|Ryan Murray
|37
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|12
|Jayson Megna
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|11
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|78
|Nico Sturm
|14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|11
|Andrew Cogliano
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|59
|Ben Meyers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|9
|Dylan Sikura
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|52
|Justin Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|79
|Jordan Gross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|61
|Martin Kaut
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|26
|Jacob MacDonald
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|0
|Mikhail Maltsev
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|22
|Stefan Matteau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|75
|Sampo Ranta
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|75
|290
|501
|791
|307
|674
|66
|6
|51
|2645
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|75
|205
|358
|563
|-330
|779
|45
|5
|19
|2407
|.085
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Darcy Kuemper
|52
|2958
|2.41
|36
|9
|3
|5
|119
|1588
|0.925
|0
|0
|2
|39
|Pavel Francouz
|19
|1082
|2.49
|15
|3
|1
|2
|45
|558
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Jonas Johansson
|9
|370
|3.89
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24
|200
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Justus Annunen
|2
|96
|4.33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|51
|0.863
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|75
|4542
|2.6
|55
|14
|6
|7
|195
|2397
|.915
|290
|501
|674
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|75
|4542
|3.61
|20
|45
|10
|1
|271
|2626
|.890
|205
|358
|779
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.