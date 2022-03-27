THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Nazem Kadri622554791667806211.118
F96Mikko Rantanen6232457733521401216.148
D8Cale Makar612449733714605183.131
F29Nathan MacKinnon502248701629605238.092
F92Gabriel Landeskog513029592778705150.200
F95Andre Burakovsky631828461116404108.167
D7Devon Toews541234464516202135.089
F13Valeri Nichushkin471720371810324127.134
D49Samuel Girard565222711800165.077
F18Alex Newhook5511122361030493.118
F37J.T. Compher531392232121079.165
F25Logan O'Connor65614201129011112.054
D6Erik Johnson65613191718011118.051
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel52781583700160.117
F10Tyson Jost59681413000076.079
D4Bowen Byram1856113610235.143
F43Darren Helm525510-3801074.068
D3Jack Johnson6117874000045.022
D56Kurtis MacDermid4922437200041.049
D28Ryan Murray37044-3200026.000
F12Jayson Megna20033-2400019.000
F44Kiefer Sherwood11112300019.111
F11Andrew Cogliano2011120003.000
D42Josh Manson5011-140006.000
F9Dylan Sikura5011000003.000
D52Justin Barron2000-100000.000
D79Jordan Gross1000040000.000
F61Martin Kaut6000200001.000
D26Jacob MacDonald7000-2200011.000
F0Mikhail Maltsev18000-5200023.000
F22Stefan Matteau1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta10000-420009.000
F78Nico Sturm4000-100006.000
TEAM TOTALS65248425673247613566432284.109
OPPONENT TOTALS65180315495-270706405182036.088
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Darcy Kuemper4525342.393092510113140.923002
39Pavel Francouz169002.5312312384610.918000
35Jonas Johansson93703.893210242000.885000
60Justus Annunen2964.3310107510.863010
TEAM TOTALS6539342.624614571702026.912248425613
OPPONENT TOTALS6539343.541938812302266.891180315706

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

