THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|62
|25
|54
|79
|16
|67
|8
|0
|6
|211
|.118
|F
|96
|Mikko Rantanen
|62
|32
|45
|77
|33
|52
|14
|0
|1
|216
|.148
|D
|8
|Cale Makar
|61
|24
|49
|73
|37
|14
|6
|0
|5
|183
|.131
|F
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|50
|22
|48
|70
|16
|29
|6
|0
|5
|238
|.092
|F
|92
|Gabriel Landeskog
|51
|30
|29
|59
|27
|78
|7
|0
|5
|150
|.200
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|63
|18
|28
|46
|11
|16
|4
|0
|4
|108
|.167
|D
|7
|Devon Toews
|54
|12
|34
|46
|45
|16
|2
|0
|2
|135
|.089
|F
|13
|Valeri Nichushkin
|47
|17
|20
|37
|18
|10
|3
|2
|4
|127
|.134
|D
|49
|Samuel Girard
|56
|5
|22
|27
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|18
|Alex Newhook
|55
|11
|12
|23
|6
|10
|3
|0
|4
|93
|.118
|F
|37
|J.T. Compher
|53
|13
|9
|22
|3
|21
|2
|1
|0
|79
|.165
|F
|25
|Logan O'Connor
|65
|6
|14
|20
|11
|29
|0
|1
|1
|112
|.054
|D
|6
|Erik Johnson
|65
|6
|13
|19
|17
|18
|0
|1
|1
|118
|.051
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|52
|7
|8
|15
|8
|37
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.117
|F
|10
|Tyson Jost
|59
|6
|8
|14
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|D
|4
|Bowen Byram
|18
|5
|6
|11
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|35
|.143
|F
|43
|Darren Helm
|52
|5
|5
|10
|-3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|74
|.068
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|61
|1
|7
|8
|7
|40
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|49
|2
|2
|4
|3
|72
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|D
|28
|Ryan Murray
|37
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|12
|Jayson Megna
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|11
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|11
|Andrew Cogliano
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|9
|Dylan Sikura
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|52
|Justin Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|79
|Jordan Gross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|61
|Martin Kaut
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|26
|Jacob MacDonald
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|0
|Mikhail Maltsev
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|22
|Stefan Matteau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|75
|Sampo Ranta
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|78
|Nico Sturm
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|248
|425
|673
|247
|613
|56
|6
|43
|2284
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|180
|315
|495
|-270
|706
|40
|5
|18
|2036
|.088
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Darcy Kuemper
|45
|2534
|2.39
|30
|9
|2
|5
|101
|1314
|0.923
|0
|0
|2
|39
|Pavel Francouz
|16
|900
|2.53
|12
|3
|1
|2
|38
|461
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Jonas Johansson
|9
|370
|3.89
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24
|200
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Justus Annunen
|2
|96
|4.33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|51
|0.863
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3934
|2.62
|46
|14
|5
|7
|170
|2026
|.912
|248
|425
|613
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3934
|3.54
|19
|38
|8
|1
|230
|2266
|.891
|180
|315
|706
