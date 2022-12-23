THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|96
|Mikko Rantanen
|31
|22
|18
|40
|6
|22
|4
|0
|4
|109
|.202
|F
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|23
|8
|26
|34
|7
|20
|4
|0
|0
|120
|.067
|D
|8
|Cale Makar
|31
|7
|22
|29
|2
|22
|4
|0
|2
|102
|.069
|F
|62
|Artturi Lehkonen
|28
|9
|13
|22
|4
|12
|5
|1
|2
|70
|.129
|D
|7
|Devon Toews
|29
|2
|16
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.037
|F
|37
|J.T. Compher
|31
|4
|12
|16
|1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|51
|.078
|F
|13
|Valeri Nichushkin
|14
|7
|9
|16
|4
|0
|5
|1
|1
|44
|.159
|F
|18
|Alex Newhook
|31
|7
|5
|12
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|45
|.156
|F
|9
|Evan Rodrigues
|22
|7
|4
|11
|-2
|8
|4
|0
|0
|66
|.106
|F
|25
|Logan O'Connor
|31
|5
|4
|9
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|49
|.102
|F
|11
|Andrew Cogliano
|30
|4
|3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.093
|D
|6
|Erik Johnson
|31
|0
|6
|6
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.000
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|21
|2
|4
|6
|2
|40
|0
|0
|2
|30
|.067
|D
|4
|Bowen Byram
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|11
|.182
|D
|49
|Samuel Girard
|25
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|61
|Martin Kaut
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.050
|D
|88
|Andreas Englund
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|17
|Brad Hunt
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|20
|Dryden Hunt
|25
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|10
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|26
|Jacob MacDonald
|22
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|F
|59
|Ben Meyers
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|36
|Anton Blidh
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|15
|Shane Bowers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|68
|Callahan Burke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|93
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|47
|Alex Galchenyuk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|54
|Charles Hudon
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|81
|Denis Malgin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|57
|Mikhail Maltsev
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|7
|Jayson Megna
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|27
|Oskar Olausson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|75
|Sampo Ranta
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|23
|Lukas Sedlak
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|90
|156
|246
|8
|255
|29
|4
|15
|1028
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|81
|142
|223
|-14
|297
|23
|2
|12
|982
|.082
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|22
|1331
|2.39
|14
|6
|2
|2
|53
|693
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Pavel Francouz
|9
|535
|2.8
|4
|5
|0
|0
|25
|286
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|1884
|2.52
|18
|11
|2
|2
|78
|979
|.918
|90
|156
|255
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|1884
|2.74
|13
|12
|6
|4
|85
|1024
|.913
|81
|142
|297
