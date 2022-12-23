THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F96Mikko Rantanen31221840622404109.202
F29Nathan MacKinnon2382634720400120.067
D8Cale Makar3172229222402102.069
F62Artturi Lehkonen289132241251270.129
D7Devon Toews29216186600054.037
F37J.T. Compher31412161820251.078
F13Valeri Nichushkin1479164051144.159
F18Alex Newhook317512-31010145.156
F9Evan Rodrigues227411-2840066.106
F25Logan O'Connor3154931001049.102
F11Andrew Cogliano304376600043.093
D6Erik Johnson310669600049.000
D42Josh Manson2124624000230.067
D4Bowen Byram102353401011.182
D49Samuel Girard25145-91000041.024
F61Martin Kaut20123-2200120.050
D88Andreas Englund14011-350006.000
D17Brad Hunt7011100009.000
F20Dryden Hunt25101-71300015.067
D56Kurtis MacDermid10011-1160005.000
D26Jacob MacDonald22011-4700021.000
F59Ben Meyers11101-2000010.100
F36Anton Blidh9000-240008.000
F15Shane Bowers1000000001.000
F68Callahan Burke2000-100002.000
F93Jean-Luc Foudy9000-3600012.000
F47Alex Galchenyuk4000-340002.000
F54Charles Hudon7000-2200016.000
F81Denis Malgin1000-120003.000
F57Mikhail Maltsev5000000004.000
F7Jayson Megna14000-220004.000
F27Oskar Olausson1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta5000020005.000
F23Lukas Sedlak3000100001.000
TEAM TOTALS31901562468255294151028.088
OPPONENT TOTALS3181142223-1429723212982.082
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
40Alexandar Georgiev2213312.3914622536930.924000
39Pavel Francouz95352.84500252860.913010
TEAM TOTALS3118842.5218112278979.91890156255
OPPONENT TOTALS3118842.74131264851024.91381142297

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you