THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Nazem Kadri632655811767806214.121
F96Mikko Rantanen6333457832521501221.149
D8Cale Makar622449733816605189.127
F29Nathan MacKinnon512248701534605241.091
F92Gabriel Landeskog513029592778705150.200
F95Andre Burakovsky641829471216404111.162
D7Devon Toews551235474516202140.086
F13Valeri Nichushkin481720371710324129.132
D49Samuel Girard565222711800165.077
F37J.T. Compher5413102342321080.163
F18Alex Newhook5611122361030495.116
F25Logan O'Connor66614201129011113.053
D6Erik Johnson66613191722011120.050
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel53781583700164.109
F10Tyson Jost59681413000076.079
D4Bowen Byram1856113610235.143
F43Darren Helm535510-3801076.066
D3Jack Johnson6217874000045.022
D56Kurtis MacDermid5022437200041.049
D28Ryan Murray37044-3200026.000
F12Jayson Megna20033-2400019.000
F44Kiefer Sherwood11112300019.111
F11Andrew Cogliano3011120004.000
D42Josh Manson6011-240007.000
F9Dylan Sikura5011000003.000
D52Justin Barron2000-100000.000
D79Jordan Gross1000040000.000
F61Martin Kaut6000200001.000
D26Jacob MacDonald7000-2200011.000
F0Mikhail Maltsev18000-5200023.000
F22Stefan Matteau1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta10000-420009.000
F78Nico Sturm5000-100007.000
TEAM TOTALS66250429679247626576432326.107
OPPONENT TOTALS66183321504-270717425192065.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Darcy Kuemper4625942.413093510413430.923002
39Pavel Francouz169002.5312312384610.918000
35Jonas Johansson93703.893210242000.885000
60Justus Annunen2964.3310107510.863010
TEAM TOTALS6639942.624614671732055.911250429626
OPPONENT TOTALS6639943.522038812322308.893183321717

