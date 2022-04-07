THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F96Mikko Rantanen6735498431541602234.150
F91Nazem Kadri652657831871806228.114
D8Cale Makar662451754020605205.117
F29Nathan MacKinnon542450741436605250.096
F92Gabriel Landeskog513029592778705150.200
D7Devon Toews591340534818203146.089
F95Andre Burakovsky681932511316404124.153
F13Valeri Nichushkin511921401912525141.135
D49Samuel Girard565222711800165.077
F18Alex Newhook60121426812304103.117
F37J.T. Compher5814112562521084.167
D6Erik Johnson70615212122011124.048
F25Logan O'Connor70615211329011117.051
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel56881683700166.121
F10Tyson Jost59681413000076.079
F43Darren Helm577613-11001179.089
D4Bowen Byram1956112810237.135
D3Jack Johnson6617894000049.020
D56Kurtis MacDermid5423527200043.047
D28Ryan Murray37044-3200026.000
F12Jayson Megna20033-2400019.000
D42Josh Manson10112-4400015.067
F44Kiefer Sherwood11112300019.111
F11Andrew Cogliano7011120008.000
F62Artturi Lehkonen41013000013.077
F9Dylan Sikura5011000003.000
F78Nico Sturm9011-1000012.000
D52Justin Barron2000-100000.000
D79Jordan Gross1000040000.000
F61Martin Kaut6000200001.000
D26Jacob MacDonald7000-2200011.000
F0Mikhail Maltsev18000-5200023.000
F22Stefan Matteau1000000000.000
F75Sampo Ranta10000-420009.000
TEAM TOTALS70265457722267650606472472.107
OPPONENT TOTALS70192335527-290741435192222.086
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Darcy Kuemper4927732.43393511114730.925002
39Pavel Francouz179602.513312404880.918000
35Jonas Johansson93703.893210242000.885000
60Justus Annunen2964.3310107510.863010
TEAM TOTALS7042342.65014671822212.914265457650
OPPONENT TOTALS7042343.512042812462453.893192335741

