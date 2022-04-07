THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|96
|Mikko Rantanen
|67
|35
|49
|84
|31
|54
|16
|0
|2
|234
|.150
|F
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|.114
|D
|8
|Cale Makar
|66
|24
|51
|75
|40
|20
|6
|0
|5
|205
|.117
|F
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|54
|24
|50
|74
|14
|36
|6
|0
|5
|250
|.096
|F
|92
|Gabriel Landeskog
|51
|30
|29
|59
|27
|78
|7
|0
|5
|150
|.200
|D
|7
|Devon Toews
|59
|13
|40
|53
|48
|18
|2
|0
|3
|146
|.089
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|68
|19
|32
|51
|13
|16
|4
|0
|4
|124
|.153
|F
|13
|Valeri Nichushkin
|51
|19
|21
|40
|19
|12
|5
|2
|5
|141
|.135
|D
|49
|Samuel Girard
|56
|5
|22
|27
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|18
|Alex Newhook
|60
|12
|14
|26
|8
|12
|3
|0
|4
|103
|.117
|F
|37
|J.T. Compher
|58
|14
|11
|25
|6
|25
|2
|1
|0
|84
|.167
|D
|6
|Erik Johnson
|70
|6
|15
|21
|21
|22
|0
|1
|1
|124
|.048
|F
|25
|Logan O'Connor
|70
|6
|15
|21
|13
|29
|0
|1
|1
|117
|.051
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|56
|8
|8
|16
|8
|37
|0
|0
|1
|66
|.121
|F
|10
|Tyson Jost
|59
|6
|8
|14
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|F
|43
|Darren Helm
|57
|7
|6
|13
|-1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|79
|.089
|D
|4
|Bowen Byram
|19
|5
|6
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|37
|.135
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|66
|1
|7
|8
|9
|40
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|54
|2
|3
|5
|2
|72
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|D
|28
|Ryan Murray
|37
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|12
|Jayson Megna
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|10
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|11
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|11
|Andrew Cogliano
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|62
|Artturi Lehkonen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|9
|Dylan Sikura
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|78
|Nico Sturm
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|52
|Justin Barron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|79
|Jordan Gross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|61
|Martin Kaut
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|26
|Jacob MacDonald
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|0
|Mikhail Maltsev
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|22
|Stefan Matteau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|75
|Sampo Ranta
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|265
|457
|722
|267
|650
|60
|6
|47
|2472
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|192
|335
|527
|-290
|741
|43
|5
|19
|2222
|.086
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Darcy Kuemper
|49
|2773
|2.4
|33
|9
|3
|5
|111
|1473
|0.925
|0
|0
|2
|39
|Pavel Francouz
|17
|960
|2.5
|13
|3
|1
|2
|40
|488
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Jonas Johansson
|9
|370
|3.89
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24
|200
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Justus Annunen
|2
|96
|4.33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|51
|0.863
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4234
|2.6
|50
|14
|6
|7
|182
|2212
|.914
|265
|457
|650
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4234
|3.51
|20
|42
|8
|1
|246
|2453
|.893
|192
|335
|741
