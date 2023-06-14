Red sox first. Rob Refsnyder singles to left field. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Rob Refsnyder scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Christian Arroyo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Verdugo out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Rockies 0.
Rockies sixth. Brenton Doyle singles to shallow center field. Austin Wynns grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Triston Casas. Nolan Jones singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Brenton Doyle to third. Ezequiel Tovar out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Rob Refsnyder. Brenton Doyle scores. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Jones scores. Elias Diaz flies out to left field to Rob Refsnyder.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Red sox 1.
Red sox seventh. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Triston Casas singles to right field. Kike Hernandez to second. Connor Wong walks. Triston Casas to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Pablo Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brenton Doyle. Connor Wong to second. Jarren Duran to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Rob Refsnyder triples to deep right field. Connor Wong scores. Jarren Duran scores. Justin Turner singles to center field. Rob Refsnyder scores. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep left center field. Justin Turner scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Christian Arroyo walks. Kike Hernandez flies out to right field to Nolan Jones.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Rockies 2.
Rockies ninth. Ryan McMahon walks. Elias Diaz singles to deep left field. Ryan McMahon to third. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base. Elias Diaz out at second. Ryan McMahon scores. Harold Castro called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Rockies 3.
