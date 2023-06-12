Rockies fourth. Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to shallow infield, James Paxton to Triston Casas. Ryan McMahon doubles to shallow left field. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Triston Casas. Randal Grichuk reaches on error. Ryan McMahon scores. Throwing error by Kike Hernandez. Nolan Jones grounds out to first base to Triston Casas.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox sixth. Jarren Duran grounds out to second base, Coco Montes to Elehuris Montero. Alex Verdugo walks. Justin Turner doubles to right center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow right field to Elehuris Montero.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Red sox 1.
Red sox seventh. Triston Casas grounds out to second base, Elehuris Montero to Brent Suter. Christian Arroyo homers to left field. Connor Wong pops out to shallow center field to Coco Montes. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Tovar to Elehuris Montero.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Rockies 1.
Rockies eighth. Brenton Doyle lines out to shallow right field to Triston Casas. Jurickson Profar doubles to right field. Ezequiel Tovar lines out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Ryan McMahon walks. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Randal Grichuk walks. Elias Diaz to second. Nolan Jones strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 2, Red sox 2.
Rockies tenth. Jurickson Profar flies out to left field to Rob Refsnyder. Ezequiel Tovar lines out to deep left field to Rob Refsnyder. Ryan McMahon is intentionally walked. Elias Diaz walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Mike Moustakas to third. Randal Grichuk walks. Elias Diaz to second. Ryan McMahon to third. Mike Moustakas scores. Nolan Jones reaches on error. Randal Grichuk to second. Elias Diaz to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Fielding error by Triston Casas. Coco Montes grounds out to first base, Triston Casas to Justin Garza.
2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rockies 4, Red sox 2.
Red sox tenth. Masataka Yoshida pinch-hitting for Kike Hernandez. Masataka Yoshida singles to left field. Connor Wong to third. Rob Refsnyder reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Masataka Yoshida out at second. Connor Wong scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield. Rob Refsnyder out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Red sox 3.
