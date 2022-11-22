FGFTReb
COLORADO CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bento101-30-00-1052
Zeil283-62-42-5038
Gallant338-1411-130-75127
McDonald293-154-41-42011
Woodberry240-10-00-3030
Egodotaye286-90-01-71212
Williams161-30-00-0112
Hecht140-11-20-2001
Kon111-10-01-5132
Reichart72-20-01-4005
Totals20025-5518-236-38101870

Percentages: FG .455, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Reichart 1-1, McDonald 1-8, Hecht 0-1, Gallant 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Kon 3, Williams 3, Egodotaye, Hecht, McDonald).

Steals: 3 (Gallant, McDonald, Woodberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. COLORADOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kennedy140-22-41-5032
Hughes250-12-23-8042
Johnson397-161-10-31120
Knecht356-137-81-52121
Kountz262-104-61-1428
Shaw223-91-22-3028
Abercrombie182-81-11-5015
Creech121-21-41-3013
Ramirez40-00-00-0000
Reynolds30-10-00-1110
Wisne20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-6219-2810-3481669

Percentages: FG .339, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Johnson 5-14, Knecht 2-6, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Abercrombie 0-3, Kountz 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).

Turnovers: 4 (Johnson 2, Kountz 2).

Steals: 5 (Knecht 2, Hughes, Johnson, Kountz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado Christian403070
N. Colorado373269

A_1,057 (2,734).

