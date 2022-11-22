|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bento
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|2
|Zeil
|28
|3-6
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Gallant
|33
|8-14
|11-13
|0-7
|5
|1
|27
|McDonald
|29
|3-15
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|0
|11
|Woodberry
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Egodotaye
|28
|6-9
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|12
|Williams
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Hecht
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kon
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|2
|Reichart
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|18-23
|6-38
|10
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .455, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Reichart 1-1, McDonald 1-8, Hecht 0-1, Gallant 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Kon 3, Williams 3, Egodotaye, Hecht, McDonald).
Steals: 3 (Gallant, McDonald, Woodberry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kennedy
|14
|0-2
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Hughes
|25
|0-1
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|2
|Johnson
|39
|7-16
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|20
|Knecht
|35
|6-13
|7-8
|1-5
|2
|1
|21
|Kountz
|26
|2-10
|4-6
|1-1
|4
|2
|8
|Shaw
|22
|3-9
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Abercrombie
|18
|2-8
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|1
|5
|Creech
|12
|1-2
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|3
|Ramirez
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Wisne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|19-28
|10-34
|8
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .339, FT .679.
3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Johnson 5-14, Knecht 2-6, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Abercrombie 0-3, Kountz 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).
Turnovers: 4 (Johnson 2, Kountz 2).
Steals: 5 (Knecht 2, Hughes, Johnson, Kountz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado Christian
|40
|30
|—
|70
|N. Colorado
|37
|32
|—
|69
A_1,057 (2,734).
