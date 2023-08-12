Rockies first. Ezequiel Tovar homers to center field. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield, Tony Gonsolin to Freddie Freeman. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers first. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Elehuris Montero. Freddie Freeman lines out to left field to Nolan Jones. Will Smith homers to center field. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers second. Jason Heyward grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero. Kike Hernandez doubles to right center field. James Outman homers to right field. Kike Hernandez scores. Amed Rosario flies out to deep right field to Michael Toglia. Austin Barnes pops out to shallow infield to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Rockies 1.
Dodgers seventh. Amed Rosario homers to left field. Austin Barnes grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero. David Peralta pops out to Ryan McMahon. Freddie Freeman hit by pitch. Will Smith strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.