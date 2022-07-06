Rockies second. Brendan Rodgers flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left center field. Ryan McMahon scores. Yonathan Daza called out on strikes. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers second. Will Smith walks. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow center field, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Jake Lamb walks. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base. Jake Lamb out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 1.
Dodgers third. Gavin Lux grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to third base. Will Smith grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Rockies 1.
Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Justin Turner singles to right field. Max Muncy scores. Jake Lamb grounds out to shortstop. Justin Turner out at second. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 1.
Rockies sixth. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon pops out to shortstop to Max Muncy. C.J. Cron pops out to shallow infield to Max Muncy. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 2.
Dodgers eighth. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Will Smith grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner singles to left field. Max Muncy to third. Trayce Thompson singles to right field. Justin Turner to second. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.