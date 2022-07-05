Rockies fifth. Jose Iglesias homers to left field. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Connor Joe called out on strikes. Yonathan Daza singles to left field. Elias Diaz to second. Kris Bryant flies out to right center field to Trayce Thompson.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fifth. Will Smith grounds out to third base, Garrett Hampson to C.J. Cron. Justin Turner singles to shallow right field. Chris Taylor walks. Justin Turner to second. Trayce Thompson homers to left field. Chris Taylor scores. Justin Turner scores. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right field. Hanser Alberto flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Cody Bellinger to third. Mookie Betts singles to shallow left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 1.
Dodgers seventh. Cody Bellinger walks. Hanser Alberto called out on strikes. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Trea Turner doubles to deep left center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Freddie Freeman lines out to left center field to Kris Bryant.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 1.
Rockies ninth. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Brendan Rodgers flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep left field to Trayce Thompson. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow left field. Elias Diaz walks. Jose Iglesias to second. Charlie Blackmon pinch-hitting for Garrett Hampson. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow center field. Elias Diaz to third. Jose Iglesias scores. Connor Joe strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.
