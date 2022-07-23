Rockies third. Connor Joe grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Kris Bryant scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield to Corbin Burnes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Brewers 0.
Brewers third. Tyrone Taylor singles to right field. Christian Yelich grounds out to shortstop. Tyrone Taylor out at second. Willy Adames homers to right field. Rowdy Tellez doubles to left field. Andrew McCutchen homers to right field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to left field to Kris Bryant.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Rockies 2.
Rockies sixth. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Jose Iglesias walks. Elias Diaz doubles to deep center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Sam Hilliard grounds out to shallow right field to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Brewers 3.
Rockies tenth. Kris Bryant grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Garrett Hampson scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow right field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Brendan Rodgers out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Hunter Renfroe. C.J. Cron to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Throwing error by Hunter Renfroe. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Brewers 3.
Brewers tenth. Rowdy Tellez lines out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Andrew McCutchen pops out to shortstop to Jose Iglesias. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Willy Adames scores. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Brewers 5.
Brewers thirteenth. Kolten Wong is intentionally walked. Luis Urias singles to right center field. Kolten Wong to second. Jonathan Davis scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Rockies 5.
