Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon walks. Randal Grichuk grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Mark Canha. Charlie Blackmon to second. Kris Bryant hit by pitch. C.J. Cron flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. Charlie Blackmon to third. Elias Diaz singles to right field. Kris Bryant to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Mets 0.
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow infield. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep left field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Tommy Pham grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Mets 1.
Rockies second. Harold Castro flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Ezequiel Tovar singles to left center field. Brenton Doyle singles to right center field. Ezequiel Tovar to third. Charlie Blackmon out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Tommy Pham. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Mark Canha.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Mets 1.
Mets third. Francisco Alvarez singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo singles to left field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Starling Marte out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Harold Castro. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Alvarez to third. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to C.J. Cron. Francisco Alvarez scores. Pete Alonso flies out to deep left field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Mets 2.
Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon pops out to third base to Brett Baty. Randal Grichuk walks. Kris Bryant walks. Randal Grichuk to second. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Kris Bryant to second. Randal Grichuk scores. Ryan McMahon flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Mets 2.
Rockies sixth. Harold Castro walks. Ezequiel Tovar homers to left field. Harold Castro scores. Brenton Doyle lines out to right field to Starling Marte. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk flies out to Starling Marte.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Mets 2.
