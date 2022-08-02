Rockies second. Brendan Rodgers walks. Randal Grichuk homers to center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Connor Joe grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Wil Myers. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep left center field. Brian Serven lines out to first base to Wil Myers.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.
Rockies fourth. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Randal Grichuk walks. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Randal Grichuk to third. Throwing error by Jurickson Profar. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. Brian Serven strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 0.
Padres fourth. Wil Myers singles to right field. Nomar Mazara reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Wil Myers out at second. Ha-Seong Kim doubles. Nomar Mazara to third. Austin Nola out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Connor Joe. Nomar Mazara scores. Trent Grisham homers to left field. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Manny Machado strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 3.
Padres fifth. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging. Wil Myers walks. Nomar Mazara walks. Wil Myers to second. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow left field. Nomar Mazara to second. Wil Myers scores. Austin Nola grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, Rockies 3.
Padres sixth. Trent Grisham singles to shallow infield. Jurickson Profar singles to second base. Trent Grisham to third. Throwing error by Brendan Rodgers. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Randal Grichuk. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Jurickson Profar scores. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Wil Myers strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 7, Rockies 3.
Rockies seventh. Yonathan Daza doubles to left center field. Brian Serven grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Wil Myers. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow right field to Wil Myers. Yonathan Daza to third. Jose Iglesias doubles. Yonathan Daza scores. C.J. Cron doubles. Jose Iglesias scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to third base. C.J. Cron to third. Randal Grichuk pops out to shallow center field to Ha-Seong Kim.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 7, Rockies 5.
Padres seventh. Nomar Mazara singles to left field, tagged out at second, Connor Joe to Brendan Rodgers. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to C.J. Cron. Austin Nola doubles. Trent Grisham walks. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep right field. Trent Grisham scores. Austin Nola scores. Manny Machado is intentionally walked. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Fielding error by Randal Grichuk. Wil Myers grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 11, Rockies 5.
Padres eighth. Jose Azocar singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim triples to right center field. Jose Azocar scores. Austin Nola flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jurickson Profar doubles. Manny Machado strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 13, Rockies 5.
