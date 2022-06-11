Padres second. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to C.J. Cron. Nomar Mazara singles to right center field. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham doubles to deep right center field. Nomar Mazara scores. Austin Nola singles to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar pops out to shallow infield to Jose Iglesias.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 0.
Padres third. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep right center field to Randal Grichuk. Manny Machado homers to left field. Luke Voit flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Eric Hosmer walks. Nomar Mazara grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 0.
Padres fourth. Ha-Seong Kim singles to left field, tagged out at second, Connor Joe to Garrett Hampson. Trent Grisham walks. Austin Nola lines out to left field to Connor Joe. Jurickson Profar walks. Trent Grisham to second. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep right field. Jurickson Profar scores. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado is intentionally walked. Luke Voit grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Rockies 0.
Padres sixth. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Manny Machado flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Luke Voit doubles to deep right center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer pops out to third base to Ryan McMahon. Nomar Mazara singles to shortstop. Luke Voit to third. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to shallow right field. Nomar Mazara to third. Luke Voit scores. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow left field to Connor Joe.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 7, Rockies 0.
Padres seventh. Austin Nola singles to center field. Jurickson Profar triples to deep left field. Austin Nola scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to first base to Connor Joe. Jurickson Profar scores. Manny Machado grounds out to first base, Connor Joe to Ty Blach. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 9, Rockies 0.
