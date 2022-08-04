Rockies third. Brian Serven singles to shallow left field. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. Brian Serven to second. Jose Iglesias lines out to shortstop to Ha-Seong Kim. C.J. Cron called out on strikes. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep right field, tagged out at third, Juan Soto to Brandon Drury to Manny Machado. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brian Serven scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.
Rockies fifth. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Brian Serven singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow left field. Brian Serven to second. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Brian Serven scores. C.J. Cron pops out to second base to Brandon Drury. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep right field. Elehuris Montero singles to left field, tagged out at second, Jurickson Profar to Manny Machado to Wil Myers. Yonathan Daza to third.
4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 0.
Padres sixth. Juan Soto triples to deep right center field. Josh Bell singles to right field. Juan Soto scores. Brandon Drury called out on strikes. Wil Myers singles to shallow left field. Josh Bell to second. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Austin Nola singles to left field. Wil Myers to third. Josh Bell scores. Jake Cronenworth pinch-hitting for Ha-Seong Kim. Jake Cronenworth pops out to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 2.
Rockies ninth. Sam Hilliard singles to second base. Brian Serven singles to right center field. Sam Hilliard to second. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brian Serven out at second. Sam Hilliard to third. Jose Iglesias singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Sam Hilliard scores. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop. Jose Iglesias out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Austin Nola singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Jurickson Profar pops out to Brian Serven. Manny Machado singles to center field. Austin Nola scores. Juan Soto flies out to deep left center field to Yonathan Daza.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Padres 3.
