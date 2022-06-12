Rockies fourth. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow right field. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to right field. Yonathan Daza to third. Jose Iglesias singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. C.J. Cron to third. Yonathan Daza scores. Randal Grichuk out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Nomar Mazara. C.J. Cron scores. Ryan McMahon walks. Garrett Hampson flies out to right field to Nomar Mazara.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Luke Voit homers to left field. Eric Hosmer flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Jorge Alfaro doubles to right center field. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 1.
Padres seventh. Manny Machado singles to right field. Luke Voit singles to center field. Manny Machado to third. Eric Hosmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Manny Machado scores. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow left field. Luke Voit to second. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to second base. Nomar Mazara out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 2.
Rockies eighth. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to shallow infield. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow right field. C.J. Cron to second. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon doubles. Jose Iglesias scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 2.
