Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep center field. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson pops out to shallow left field to Ryan McMahon. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 0.
Giants fourth. J.D. Davis doubles to deep right field. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to right field. J.D. Davis to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. J.D. Davis scores. Joey Bart walks. Brandon Crawford lines out to deep right field to Hunter Goodman. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Luis Matos singles to center field. Joey Bart to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to deep right field. Luis Matos to third. Joey Bart scores. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski out at second. Luis Matos scores. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 0.
Giants sixth. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Luis Matos strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep right field. Brandon Crawford scores. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow infield. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Mike Yastrzemski scores. J.D. Davis singles to deep right field. Joc Pederson to third. Wilmer Flores scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to Sean Bouchard.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 9, Rockies 0.
Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Jones grounds out to second base, Thairo Estrada to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Elias Diaz to third. Elehuris Montero out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Blake Sabol. Elias Diaz scores. Hunter Goodman strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 9, Rockies 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.