Rockies first. Connor Joe homers to left field. Yonathan Daza reaches on error. Throwing error by Brandon Crawford. C.J. Cron lines out to left field to Joc Pederson. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Giants 0.
Giants first. Tommy La Stella strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Joc Pederson singles to right center field. Brandon Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron. Joc Pederson to second. Evan Longoria walks. Luis Gonzalez singles to center field. Evan Longoria to second. Joc Pederson scores. Donovan Walton strikes out on a foul tip.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 1.
Rockies third. Connor Joe singles to shallow infield. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Connor Joe to second. C.J. Cron out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Connor Joe scores. Brendan Rodgers lines out to right field to Luis Gonzalez. Jose Iglesias grounds out to second base, Donovan Walton to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 2.
Rockies sixth. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow center field. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Jose Iglesias to second. Elehuris Montero grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to Zack Littell. Randal Grichuk to second. Jose Iglesias to third. Charlie Blackmon pinch-hitting for Garrett Hampson. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Randal Grichuk scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Connor Joe called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Giants 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.