New Mexico00000
Colorado St.073717

Second Quarter

CSU_Ross-Simmons 21 pass from Millen (Boyle kick), 3:34.

Third Quarter

CSU_FG Boyle 23, :06.

Fourth Quarter

CSU_Horton 41 pass from Millen (Boyle kick), 6:04.

A_20,107.

UNMCSU
First downs914
Total Net Yards133305
Rushes-yards35-7134-75
Passing62230
Punt Returns2--12-8
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int12-27-020-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-344-28
Punts9-48.7788-38.75
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards4-386-56
Time of Possession26:3433:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Mexico, C.Washington 18-88, S.White 4-12, N.Jones 2-10, An.Erickson 1-7, Wysong 2-(minus 2), Montes 8-(minus 44). Colorado St., Morrow 22-62, Thomas 2-12, Millen 7-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Aggrey 1-(minus 1), Horton 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_New Mexico, Montes 12-27-0-62. Colorado St., Millen 19-24-0-214, Horton 1-1-0-16, Stratton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_New Mexico, An.Erickson 4-15, Queen 3-22, Wysong 2-11, T.White 2-5, D.Jones 1-9. Colorado St., Horton 10-131, Ross-Simmons 4-60, Morrow 3-15, Millen 1-16, Arkin 1-6, Thomas 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Drzewiecki 46.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

