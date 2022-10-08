Colorado St.1400317
Nevada070714

First Quarter

CSU_Hector 21 interception return (Boyle kick), 9:03.

CSU_Wa-Kalonji 50 fumble return (Boyle kick), 3:44.

Second Quarter

NEV_Taua 4 run (Killam kick), :14.

Fourth Quarter

NEV_Taua 2 run (Killam kick), 8:53.

CSU_FG Boyle 43, :00.

A_18,255.

CSUNEV
First downs1319
Total Net Yards255358
Rushes-yards33-17739-114
Passing78244
Punt Returns3-402-0
Kickoff Returns1-221-21
Interceptions Ret.1-212-3
Comp-Att-Int11-22-220-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-82-12
Punts8-38.258-41.375
Fumbles-Lost1-13-1
Penalties-Yards14-1367-65
Time of Possession28:1431:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colorado St., Morrow 24-168, Horton 1-9, Fowler-Nicolosi 2-2, Vivens 5-0, Holles 1-(minus 2). Nevada, Taua 23-80, Cox 8-23, Lee 7-17, (Team) 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Colorado St., Fowler-Nicolosi 11-22-2-78. Nevada, Cox 20-42-1-244.

RECEIVING_Colorado St., Horton 9-64, Arkin 1-11, Morrow 1-3. Nevada, Casteel 9-87, Bell 3-53, Taua 3-40, Munro 2-36, Lee 2-24, Campbell 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Boyle 48. Nevada, Killam 28.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you