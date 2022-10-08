|Colorado St.
|14
|0
|0
|3
|—
|17
|Nevada
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
CSU_Hector 21 interception return (Boyle kick), 9:03.
CSU_Wa-Kalonji 50 fumble return (Boyle kick), 3:44.
Second Quarter
NEV_Taua 4 run (Killam kick), :14.
Fourth Quarter
NEV_Taua 2 run (Killam kick), 8:53.
CSU_FG Boyle 43, :00.
A_18,255.
|CSU
|NEV
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|255
|358
|Rushes-yards
|33-177
|39-114
|Passing
|78
|244
|Punt Returns
|3-40
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-2
|20-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-12
|Punts
|8-38.25
|8-41.375
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|14-136
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|28:14
|31:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Colorado St., Morrow 24-168, Horton 1-9, Fowler-Nicolosi 2-2, Vivens 5-0, Holles 1-(minus 2). Nevada, Taua 23-80, Cox 8-23, Lee 7-17, (Team) 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Colorado St., Fowler-Nicolosi 11-22-2-78. Nevada, Cox 20-42-1-244.
RECEIVING_Colorado St., Horton 9-64, Arkin 1-11, Morrow 1-3. Nevada, Casteel 9-87, Bell 3-53, Taua 3-40, Munro 2-36, Lee 2-24, Campbell 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Boyle 48. Nevada, Killam 28.
