Rays second. Luke Raley homers to center field. Osleivis Basabe strikes out swinging. Jonathan Aranda called out on strikes. Rene Pinto singles to deep right center field. Yandy Diaz flies out to right field to Harold Castro.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Rockies 0.
Rays fourth. Isaac Paredes flies out to deep left center field to Brenton Doyle. Luke Raley triples to deep left center field. Osleivis Basabe singles to left center field. Luke Raley scores. Jonathan Aranda strikes out swinging. Osleivis Basabe caught stealing second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies fifth. Brenton Doyle doubles to deep center field. Charlie Blackmon singles to left center field. Brenton Doyle to third. Nolan Jones homers to right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brenton Doyle scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. Ryan McMahon lines out to left field to Randy Arozarena. Harold Castro grounds out to first base. Brendan Rodgers out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Rays 2.
Rays sixth. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shallow infield, Alan Trejo to Elehuris Montero. Josh Lowe grounds out to first base to Elehuris Montero. Isaac Paredes homers to center field. Luke Raley strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Rays 3.
Rays eighth. Yandy Diaz lines out to right field to Harold Castro. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Josh Lowe homers to center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Isaac Paredes hit by pitch. Jose Siri pinch-hitting for Luke Raley. Jose Siri strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Rockies 3.
