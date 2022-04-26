BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.327536731413121768441254311
Daza.467.4671507000000000
Grichuk.375.43540715302936100
Joe.322.4125911194146812100
Trejo.300.3002036001503001
Bryant.281.3385711164004512001
Hilliard.273.3602236100239010
Cron.266.29464101731617219000
Blackmon.264.328539143028513110
Iglesias.256.32639310200226003
McMahon.241.328546136018416012
Díaz.234.26547311301528002
Nuñez.222.385922100133000
Hampson.111.273921000022101
Rodgers.083.16748341001516000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1064.3416169143.015778691249112
Kinley000.008007.16000210
Stephenson000.002002.0100022
Kuhl201.1033016.18220713
Estévez101.697005.1611030
Lawrence102.257008.0522058
Bard103.006056.0522107
Goudeau004.005019.0754126
Gomber114.2033015.016871614
Márquez004.6733017.121994313
Senzatela114.7333013.126107115
Freeland036.1644019.02616132617
Colomé006.356025.2944033
Blach106.485018.1966136
Chacín216.756008.0676027
Gilbreath0023.143002.1666141

