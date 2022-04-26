|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.327
|536
|73
|141
|31
|2
|17
|68
|44
|125
|4
|3
|11
|Daza
|.467
|.467
|15
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk
|.375
|.435
|40
|7
|15
|3
|0
|2
|9
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Joe
|.322
|.412
|59
|11
|19
|4
|1
|4
|6
|8
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Trejo
|.300
|.300
|20
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bryant
|.281
|.338
|57
|11
|16
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Hilliard
|.273
|.360
|22
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Cron
|.266
|.294
|64
|10
|17
|3
|1
|6
|17
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon
|.264
|.328
|53
|9
|14
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|13
|1
|1
|0
|Iglesias
|.256
|.326
|39
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|McMahon
|.241
|.328
|54
|6
|13
|6
|0
|1
|8
|4
|16
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz
|.234
|.265
|47
|3
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Nuñez
|.222
|.385
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rodgers
|.083
|.167
|48
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|6
|4.34
|16
|16
|9
|143.0
|157
|78
|69
|12
|49
|112
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kuhl
|2
|0
|1.10
|3
|3
|0
|16.1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|13
|Estévez
|1
|0
|1.69
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|Bard
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|4.00
|5
|0
|1
|9.0
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Gomber
|1
|1
|4.20
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|8
|7
|1
|6
|14
|Márquez
|0
|0
|4.67
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|21
|9
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Senzatela
|1
|1
|4.73
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|26
|10
|7
|1
|1
|5
|Freeland
|0
|3
|6.16
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|26
|16
|13
|2
|6
|17
|Colomé
|0
|0
|6.35
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Blach
|1
|0
|6.48
|5
|0
|1
|8.1
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Chacín
|2
|1
|6.75
|6
|0
|0
|8.0
|6
|7
|6
|0
|2
|7
|Gilbreath
|0
|0
|23.14
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.