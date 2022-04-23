|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.284
|.349
|408
|62
|116
|27
|2
|12
|57
|35
|94
|3
|2
|8
|Daza
|.500
|.500
|12
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo
|.417
|.417
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bryant
|.349
|.388
|43
|11
|15
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Joe
|.349
|.451
|43
|8
|15
|3
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Cron
|.333
|.365
|48
|10
|16
|3
|1
|6
|16
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk
|.333
|.382
|30
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Nuñez
|.333
|.500
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.297
|.316
|37
|3
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias
|.286
|.355
|28
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Hilliard
|.278
|.350
|18
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon
|.225
|.311
|40
|6
|9
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|11
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon
|.225
|.326
|40
|6
|9
|5
|0
|1
|7
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rodgers
|.095
|.170
|42
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|4
|3.96
|12
|12
|8
|109.0
|115
|53
|48
|10
|37
|80
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhl
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|1.17
|4
|0
|1
|7.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|1.29
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Estévez
|1
|0
|2.08
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Senzatela
|1
|0
|2.16
|2
|2
|0
|8.1
|16
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Blach
|1
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|1
|6.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Bard
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Colomé
|0
|0
|3.86
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Márquez
|0
|0
|4.67
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|21
|9
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Gomber
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|12
|8
|7
|1
|6
|6
|Freeland
|0
|2
|7.71
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|20
|12
|12
|1
|5
|10
|Chacín
|2
|1
|8.10
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|7
|6
|0
|2
|5
|Gilbreath
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
