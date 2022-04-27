BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.324569761473321971471314313
Daza.438.4381607000000000
Grichuk.341.40044715302938100
Trejo.300.3002036001503001
Joe.297.3846411194146813100
Cron.284.31067101941617219000
Blackmon.281.33957111630410514110
Bryant.281.3385711164004512001
Iglesias.279.34043312300326003
McMahon.236.354557136018717013
Díaz.234.26547311301528002
Hilliard.231.3102636100239010
Nuñez.154.2941322100134001
Hampson.111.273921000022101
Rodgers.078.17251341001516000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1074.5317179151.016888761353119
Kinley000.008007.16000210
Stephenson000.002002.0100022
Kuhl201.1033016.18220713
Estévez101.697005.1611030
Lawrence101.938009.17220610
Bard103.006056.0522107
Goudeau004.005019.0754126
Gomber114.2033015.016871614
Senzatela114.7333013.126107115
Márquez015.5744021.02816134414
Freeland036.1644019.02616132617
Colomé006.356025.2944033
Blach106.485018.1966136
Chacín218.1070010.08109149
Gilbreath0016.204003.1666143

