|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.258
|.324
|569
|76
|147
|33
|2
|19
|71
|47
|131
|4
|3
|13
|Daza
|.438
|.438
|16
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk
|.341
|.400
|44
|7
|15
|3
|0
|2
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Trejo
|.300
|.300
|20
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Joe
|.297
|.384
|64
|11
|19
|4
|1
|4
|6
|8
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Cron
|.284
|.310
|67
|10
|19
|4
|1
|6
|17
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon
|.281
|.339
|57
|11
|16
|3
|0
|4
|10
|5
|14
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant
|.281
|.338
|57
|11
|16
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias
|.279
|.340
|43
|3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|McMahon
|.236
|.354
|55
|7
|13
|6
|0
|1
|8
|7
|17
|0
|1
|3
|Díaz
|.234
|.265
|47
|3
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Hilliard
|.231
|.310
|26
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Nuñez
|.154
|.294
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hampson
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rodgers
|.078
|.172
|51
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|7
|4.53
|17
|17
|9
|151.0
|168
|88
|76
|13
|53
|119
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kuhl
|2
|0
|1.10
|3
|3
|0
|16.1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|13
|Estévez
|1
|0
|1.69
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|1.93
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|Bard
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|4.00
|5
|0
|1
|9.0
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Gomber
|1
|1
|4.20
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|8
|7
|1
|6
|14
|Senzatela
|1
|1
|4.73
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|26
|10
|7
|1
|1
|5
|Márquez
|0
|1
|5.57
|4
|4
|0
|21.0
|28
|16
|13
|4
|4
|14
|Freeland
|0
|3
|6.16
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|26
|16
|13
|2
|6
|17
|Colomé
|0
|0
|6.35
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Blach
|1
|0
|6.48
|5
|0
|1
|8.1
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Chacín
|2
|1
|8.10
|7
|0
|0
|10.0
|8
|10
|9
|1
|4
|9
|Gilbreath
|0
|0
|16.20
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.