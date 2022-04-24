BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.268.33347065126272146040115328
Daza.467.4671507000000000
Trejo.375.3751636001502001
Grichuk.364.42133412200635100
Joe.333.424519173135711100
Bryant.306.3574911154004410001
Cron.286.31756101631616218000
Iglesias.281.3613229200225002
Hilliard.273.3602236100239010
Díaz.268.28641311301517002
Blackmon.227.306447102026512010
Nuñez.222.385922100133000
McMahon.213.315476105017415000
Hampson.111.273921000022101
Rodgers.087.15746341001416000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals954.5014149126.01416863114398
Kinley000.007006.1500029
Stephenson000.002002.0100022
Kuhl100.8722010.1411059
Goudeau001.174017.2411115
Lawrence101.296007.0311047
Estévez102.086004.1611030
Bard103.006056.0522107
Gomber114.2033015.016871614
Márquez004.6733017.121994313
Senzatela114.7333013.126107115
Colomé006.356025.2944033
Chacín216.756008.0676027
Blach107.364017.1966136
Freeland027.7133014.02012121510
Gilbreath0032.402001.2666131

