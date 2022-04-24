|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.268
|.333
|470
|65
|126
|27
|2
|14
|60
|40
|115
|3
|2
|8
|Daza
|.467
|.467
|15
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo
|.375
|.375
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grichuk
|.364
|.421
|33
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Joe
|.333
|.424
|51
|9
|17
|3
|1
|3
|5
|7
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.306
|.357
|49
|11
|15
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Cron
|.286
|.317
|56
|10
|16
|3
|1
|6
|16
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|.281
|.361
|32
|2
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Hilliard
|.273
|.360
|22
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz
|.268
|.286
|41
|3
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Blackmon
|.227
|.306
|44
|7
|10
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Nuñez
|.222
|.385
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon
|.213
|.315
|47
|6
|10
|5
|0
|1
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rodgers
|.087
|.157
|46
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|5
|4.50
|14
|14
|9
|126.0
|141
|68
|63
|11
|43
|98
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kuhl
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|1.17
|4
|0
|1
|7.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|1.29
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Estévez
|1
|0
|2.08
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Bard
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Gomber
|1
|1
|4.20
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|8
|7
|1
|6
|14
|Márquez
|0
|0
|4.67
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|21
|9
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Senzatela
|1
|1
|4.73
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|26
|10
|7
|1
|1
|5
|Colomé
|0
|0
|6.35
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Chacín
|2
|1
|6.75
|6
|0
|0
|8.0
|6
|7
|6
|0
|2
|7
|Blach
|1
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|1
|7.1
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Freeland
|0
|2
|7.71
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|20
|12
|12
|1
|5
|10
|Gilbreath
|0
|0
|32.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|1
