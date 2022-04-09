BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.200.26335374003312000
Joe.333.500311000011000
Bryant.250.400401100011000
Cron.250.250401000001000
Díaz.250.250411100000000
Iglesias.250.250401000102000
McMahon.250.250411100003000
Blackmon.200.200501100102000
Rodgers.000.000400000002000
Grichuk.000.250300000110000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals015.001109.08550411
Goudeau000.001002.1100002
Lawrence000.001002.0000002
Kinley000.001001.0200021
Freeland0112.271103.2555026

