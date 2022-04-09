|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.200
|.263
|35
|3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Joe
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|11
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Freeland
|0
|1
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.