BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.284.3494086211627212573594328
Daza.500.5001206000000000
Trejo.417.4171225001501001
Bryant.349.388431115400438001
Joe.349.451438153124710100
Cron.333.36548101631616213000
Grichuk.333.38230410200624100
Nuñez.333.500622100132000
Díaz.297.31637311301515002
Iglesias.286.3552828200215002
Hilliard.278.3501835100226010
Blackmon.225.31140692014511010
McMahon.225.32640695017311000
Hampson.111.273921000022101
Rodgers.095.17042341001416000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals843.9612128109.01155348103780
Kinley000.006005.1500028
Stephenson000.001001.0100001
Kuhl100.8722010.1411059
Goudeau001.174017.2411115
Lawrence101.296007.0311047
Estévez102.086004.1611030
Senzatela102.162208.11652012
Blach102.703016.2422125
Bard103.006056.0522107
Colomé003.865014.2722022
Márquez004.6733017.121994313
Gomber017.002209.01287166
Freeland027.7133014.02012121510
Chacín218.105006.2676025
Gilbreath0027.001000.2122110

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you