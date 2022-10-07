BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.31555406981408280341496694531330452099
Bryant.306.37616028491205141727002
Daza.301.349372561122122342658036
Bouchard.297.45474922603112125000
Iglesias.292.328439481283003471756238
Bernard.286.28642912100308310
Trejo.271.312118153260417531124
Rodgers.266.325527721403031363461010010
Blackmon.264.31453060140226167832109414
Grichuk.259.29950660131213197324127405
Cron.257.315575791482832910243164007
McMahon.246.327529671302332067601587317
Joe.238.33840456962047285597622
Montero.233.2701762141151620860004
Díaz.228.281351298018295125820111
Toglia.216.275111102482212944110
Tovar.212.2573327101229000
Hampson.211.28719929427321521631224
Serven.203.2611871938416161344005
Hilliard.184.2801742632612142357510
Nuñez.121.24433341002610001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals68945.07162162431425.115168738031845391187
Sheffield000.002002.0200021
Grichuk000.001001.0000000
Serven000.001001.0000010
Kinley110.75250024.021520627
Bard641.795703460.135151232569
Estévez443.47620257.044272272354
Lamet114.05190020.0149921029
Gilbreath204.19470043.037222022649
Freeland9114.5331310174.219396881953131
Bird244.91380047.245292672342
Márquez9135.0031310181.21851091013063150
Senzatela375.071919092.1133565292354
Ureña385.141717089.11025751103860
Gomber575.5633170124.21378077203495
Lawrence315.70380142.244272732248
Kuhl6115.7227270137.015591872558110
Colomé275.74530447.057363052232
Feltner495.832019097.11026563163584
Blach105.89241144.151292941129
Stephenson216.04450044.253343081337
Goudeau107.08120120.125181631016
Smith017.50150018.016151521523
Chacín427.61350047.155444072137
Hollowell027.716007.0776148
Davis0018.001001.0322112

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

