|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.254
|.315
|5540
|698
|1408
|280
|34
|149
|669
|453
|1330
|45
|20
|99
|Bryant
|.306
|.376
|160
|28
|49
|12
|0
|5
|14
|17
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Daza
|.301
|.349
|372
|56
|112
|21
|2
|2
|34
|26
|58
|0
|3
|6
|Bouchard
|.297
|.454
|74
|9
|22
|6
|0
|3
|11
|21
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|.292
|.328
|439
|48
|128
|30
|0
|3
|47
|17
|56
|2
|3
|8
|Bernard
|.286
|.286
|42
|9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|3
|1
|0
|Trejo
|.271
|.312
|118
|15
|32
|6
|0
|4
|17
|5
|31
|1
|2
|4
|Rodgers
|.266
|.325
|527
|72
|140
|30
|3
|13
|63
|46
|101
|0
|0
|10
|Blackmon
|.264
|.314
|530
|60
|140
|22
|6
|16
|78
|32
|109
|4
|1
|4
|Grichuk
|.259
|.299
|506
|60
|131
|21
|3
|19
|73
|24
|127
|4
|0
|5
|Cron
|.257
|.315
|575
|79
|148
|28
|3
|29
|102
|43
|164
|0
|0
|7
|McMahon
|.246
|.327
|529
|67
|130
|23
|3
|20
|67
|60
|158
|7
|3
|17
|Joe
|.238
|.338
|404
|56
|96
|20
|4
|7
|28
|55
|97
|6
|2
|2
|Montero
|.233
|.270
|176
|21
|41
|15
|1
|6
|20
|8
|60
|0
|0
|4
|Díaz
|.228
|.281
|351
|29
|80
|18
|2
|9
|51
|25
|82
|0
|1
|11
|Toglia
|.216
|.275
|111
|10
|24
|8
|2
|2
|12
|9
|44
|1
|1
|0
|Tovar
|.212
|.257
|33
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson
|.211
|.287
|199
|29
|42
|7
|3
|2
|15
|21
|63
|12
|2
|4
|Serven
|.203
|.261
|187
|19
|38
|4
|1
|6
|16
|13
|44
|0
|0
|5
|Hilliard
|.184
|.280
|174
|26
|32
|6
|1
|2
|14
|23
|57
|5
|1
|0
|Nuñez
|.121
|.244
|33
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|68
|94
|5.07
|162
|162
|43
|1425.1
|1516
|873
|803
|184
|539
|1187
|Sheffield
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Grichuk
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serven
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0.75
|25
|0
|0
|24.0
|21
|5
|2
|0
|6
|27
|Bard
|6
|4
|1.79
|57
|0
|34
|60.1
|35
|15
|12
|3
|25
|69
|Estévez
|4
|4
|3.47
|62
|0
|2
|57.0
|44
|27
|22
|7
|23
|54
|Lamet
|1
|1
|4.05
|19
|0
|0
|20.0
|14
|9
|9
|2
|10
|29
|Gilbreath
|2
|0
|4.19
|47
|0
|0
|43.0
|37
|22
|20
|2
|26
|49
|Freeland
|9
|11
|4.53
|31
|31
|0
|174.2
|193
|96
|88
|19
|53
|131
|Bird
|2
|4
|4.91
|38
|0
|0
|47.2
|45
|29
|26
|7
|23
|42
|Márquez
|9
|13
|5.00
|31
|31
|0
|181.2
|185
|109
|101
|30
|63
|150
|Senzatela
|3
|7
|5.07
|19
|19
|0
|92.1
|133
|56
|52
|9
|23
|54
|Ureña
|3
|8
|5.14
|17
|17
|0
|89.1
|102
|57
|51
|10
|38
|60
|Gomber
|5
|7
|5.56
|33
|17
|0
|124.2
|137
|80
|77
|20
|34
|95
|Lawrence
|3
|1
|5.70
|38
|0
|1
|42.2
|44
|27
|27
|3
|22
|48
|Kuhl
|6
|11
|5.72
|27
|27
|0
|137.0
|155
|91
|87
|25
|58
|110
|Colomé
|2
|7
|5.74
|53
|0
|4
|47.0
|57
|36
|30
|5
|22
|32
|Feltner
|4
|9
|5.83
|20
|19
|0
|97.1
|102
|65
|63
|16
|35
|84
|Blach
|1
|0
|5.89
|24
|1
|1
|44.1
|51
|29
|29
|4
|11
|29
|Stephenson
|2
|1
|6.04
|45
|0
|0
|44.2
|53
|34
|30
|8
|13
|37
|Goudeau
|1
|0
|7.08
|12
|0
|1
|20.1
|25
|18
|16
|3
|10
|16
|Smith
|0
|1
|7.50
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|16
|15
|15
|2
|15
|23
|Chacín
|4
|2
|7.61
|35
|0
|0
|47.1
|55
|44
|40
|7
|21
|37
|Hollowell
|0
|2
|7.71
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|7
|7
|6
|1
|4
|8
|Davis
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
