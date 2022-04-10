BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.224.278676155016422000
Joe.429.500723001211000
McMahon.375.375813200104000
Bryant.250.333812100012000
Cron.250.250812000002000
Hilliard.250.250401000001000
Díaz.200.200511100001000
Iglesias.167.286601000102000
Rodgers.125.125801000004000
Blackmon.111.111901100104000
Grichuk.000.250300000110000
Nuñez.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals113.5022118.015771420
Goudeau000.001002.1100002
Lawrence000.001002.0000002
Bard000.001011.0000003
Kinley000.001001.0200021
Estévez100.001000.1000000
Márquez001.291107.0311105
Freeland0112.271103.2555026
Colomé0013.501000.2411001

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

