|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.224
|.278
|67
|6
|15
|5
|0
|1
|6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Joe
|.429
|.500
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon
|.375
|.375
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.250
|.333
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nuñez
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|3.50
|2
|2
|1
|18.0
|15
|7
|7
|1
|4
|20
|Goudeau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Márquez
|0
|0
|1.29
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Freeland
|0
|1
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|6
|Colomé
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
