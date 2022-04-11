Rockies first. Connor Joe singles to second base. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Connor Joe out at home. C.J. Cron triples to center field. Kris Bryant scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. Ryan McMahon hit by pitch. Brendan Rodgers to second. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ryan McMahon out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Rockies 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia walks. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep right field. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Rangers 1.
Rangers fifth. Kole Calhoun flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Charlie Culberson singles to right field. Marcus Semien flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Corey Seager singles to center field. Charlie Culberson to third. Mitch Garver walks. Corey Seager to second. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Mitch Garver to second. Corey Seager scores. Charlie Culberson scores. Nathaniel Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adolis Garcia out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 3, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Charlie Blackmon pops out to shortstop to Corey Seager. Kris Bryant singles to center field. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers reaches on error. Kris Bryant scores. Fielding error by Charlie Culberson. Ryan McMahon hit by pitch. Brendan Rodgers to second. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Rockies 2.
Rockies eighth. Elias Diaz singles to deep left field. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Sam Hilliard out at second. Connor Joe walks. Jose Iglesias to second. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Connor Joe out at second. Jose Iglesias scores. Throwing error by Corey Seager. Kris Bryant pops out to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Rangers 3.
Rockies ninth. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Rangers 3.
Rangers ninth. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Nick Solak. Brad Miller called out on strikes. Kole Calhoun flies out to shallow left field to Kris Bryant. Willie Calhoun pinch-hitting for Charlie Culberson. Willie Calhoun homers to right field. Marcus Semien flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Rangers 4.
Rockies tenth. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias singles to center field, tagged out at second, Adolis Garcia to Mitch Garver to Marcus Semien. Randal Grichuk scores. Connor Joe homers to left field. Dom Nunez grounds out to second base, Brad Miller to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 6, Rangers 4.
