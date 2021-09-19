Nationals first. Lane Thomas flies out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Alcides Escobar singles to right center field. Juan Soto flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Josh Bell walks. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Josh Bell to third. Alcides Escobar scores. Carter Kieboom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Rockies 0.
Nationals third. Lane Thomas called out on strikes. Alcides Escobar strikes out swinging. Juan Soto homers to center field. Josh Bell walks. Yadiel Hernandez reaches on error. Josh Bell to third. Fielding error by C.J. Cron. Carter Kieboom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Rockies 0.
Nationals sixth. Josh Bell singles to center field. Yadiel Hernandez singles to right field. Josh Bell to second. Carter Kieboom grounds out to shortstop. Yadiel Hernandez out at second. Josh Bell to third. Keibert Ruiz hit by pitch. Luis Garcia singles to right field. Keibert Ruiz to second. Josh Bell scores. Riley Adams pinch-hitting for Austin Voth. Riley Adams grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Rockies 0.