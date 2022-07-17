|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Columbus, Hernandez, 4 (Zelarrayan), 16th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 5 (penalty kick), 86th.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Hagglund, Cincinnati, 47th; Moreira, Columbus, 78th; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 84th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jose Da Silva, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_20,741.
Lineups
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Raymon Gaddis (Alvas Powell, 69th), Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy (Calvin Harris, 83rd), John Nelson (Geoff Cameron, 54th); Alvaro Barreal, Allan Cruz (Haris Medunjanin, 69th), Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Yuya Kubo (Arquimides Ordonez, 55th), Brandon Vazquez.
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams; Luis Diaz (James Igbekeme, 74th), Derick Etienne, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Milos Degenek, 89th); Cucho Hernandez (Erik Hurtado, 64th).
