First Period_1, Chicago, Athanasiou 8 (Lafferty, Phillips), 11:33. 2, Columbus, Bemstrom 4 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 18:40 (pp). Penalties_S.Jones, CHI (Slashing), 12:45; Sillinger, CBJ (Slashing), 14:06; S.Jones, CHI (Holding), 18:29.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Nyquist 7 (Roslovic), 3:50 (sh). 4, Columbus, Marchenko 5 (Gaudreau, Bayreuther), 19:57. Penalties_Berni, CBJ (Hooking), 0:55; Gavrikov, CBJ (Hooking), 2:55; Bjork, CBJ (Holding), 17:33.
Third Period_5, Columbus, Nyquist 8 (Kuraly), 19:21 (en). Penalties_Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 0:26; Olivier, CBJ (Cross Checking), 17:30.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-5-13_27. Columbus 15-14-9_38.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 5; Columbus 1 of 3.
Goalies_Chicago, Stalock 4-4-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 5-6-1 (27-26).
A_18,280 (18,500). T_2:29.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, James Tobias.
