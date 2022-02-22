|Toronto
First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 17 (Matthews, Marner), 12:50.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Laine 17 (Werenski, Jenner), 6:13. 3, Toronto, Matthews 34 (Kampf, Bunting), 15:23.
Third Period_4, Columbus, Boqvist 10 (Berube), 1:05 (pp). 5, Columbus, Gaunce 3, 7:13. 6, Toronto, Spezza 10 (Matthews, Tavares), 17:54.
Overtime_7, Columbus, Laine 18 (Voracek, Werenski), 0:20.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-17-15-0_42. Columbus 14-5-10-1_30.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 2.
Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 23-8-4 (30 shots-26 saves). Columbus, Berube 2-0-0 (42-39).
A_15,489 (18,500). T_2:32.
Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_CJ Murray, Vaughan Rody.