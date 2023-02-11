|Columbus
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 29 (Jarnkrok, Kerfoot), 2:39. 2, Toronto, Bunting 16 (Marner), 10:40. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Tripping), 15:55.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 15 (Marchenko), 4:21. 4, Columbus, Marchenko 14 (Gaudreau, Jenner), 15:01. 5, Columbus, Kuraly 10 (Johnson, Olivier), 15:58. Penalties_Nylander, TOR (Roughing), 11:40; Kuraly, CBJ (Roughing), 19:13; Bunting, TOR (Roughing), 19:13; Gaudreau, CBJ (Tripping), 19:46.
Third Period_6, Toronto, Rielly 2 (Nylander, Marner), 1:20 (pp). 7, Columbus, Johnson 11 (Sillinger, Roslovic), 5:46. Penalties_Tavares, TOR (Misconduct), 3:41; Tavares, TOR (Hooking), 3:41; Bunting, TOR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:48.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-21-15_40. Toronto 11-10-9_30.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 4; Toronto 1 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 6-14-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Woll 0-1-0 (40-36).
A_18,893 (18,819). T_2:30.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.
