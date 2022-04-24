|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|4
|—
|5
First Period_1, Edmonton, Kane 21 (McDavid), 3:08. 2, Columbus, Robinson 10 (Voracek, Blankenburg), 15:58.
Second Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 55 (Barrie, McDavid), 5:30 (pp).
Third Period_4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 25 (Nyquist, Sillinger), 1:36. 5, Columbus, Blankenburg 1 (Voracek, Bjorkstrand), 9:14 (pp). 6, Columbus, Roslovic 21 (Voracek, Nyquist), 16:45. 7, Columbus, Sillinger 15 (Bjorkstrand), 19:13 (en).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-14-11_35. Columbus 12-9-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Columbus 1 of 4.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 25-12-4 (30 shots-26 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 26-21-7 (35-33).
A_18,120 (18,500). T_2:27.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ben O'Quinn, James Tobias.
