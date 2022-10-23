|Columbus
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Columbus, Werenski 2 (Foudy), 17:54.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Peeke 1 (Roslovic, Voracek), 1:42. 3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Foudy, Bean), 9:00. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 4, 18:44 (pp).
Third Period_5, Columbus, Robinson 1 (Kuraly, Gudbranson), 14:13. 6, Columbus, Johnson 2 (Voracek, Roslovic), 14:57.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-8-7_21. N.Y. Rangers 9-16-6_31.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Tarasov 1-2-0 (31 shots-30 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Halak 0-2-0 (21-16).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:23.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Travis Toomey.
