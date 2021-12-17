THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|28
|9
|14
|23
|-12
|6
|3
|0
|0
|78
|.115
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|28
|1
|21
|22
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|28
|5
|14
|19
|-2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|88
|.057
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|28
|11
|7
|18
|-6
|8
|5
|0
|1
|72
|.153
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|28
|9
|7
|16
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.188
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|18
|7
|8
|15
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.226
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|28
|2
|11
|13
|6
|14
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|27
|5
|8
|13
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.119
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|28
|4
|8
|12
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|47
|.085
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|28
|5
|7
|12
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.122
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|28
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|26
|.192
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|28
|5
|6
|11
|-8
|19
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.088
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|28
|5
|5
|10
|6
|17
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.128
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|18
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|.261
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|28
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|13
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|19
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|12
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|89
|158
|247
|-23
|194
|13
|2
|12
|836
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|94
|156
|250
|12
|188
|16
|1
|13
|973
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|19
|1060
|3.06
|11
|7
|1
|1
|54
|607
|0.911
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|9
|490
|3.8
|3
|4
|0
|0
|31
|284
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|3
|134
|2.22
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|78
|0.936
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|1701
|3.21
|14
|13
|1
|1
|90
|969
|.903
|89
|158
|194
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|1701
|2.89
|14
|8
|6
|2
|81
|828
|.894
|94
|156
|188
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.