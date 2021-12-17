THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand2891423-12630078.115
F93Jakub Voracek2812122-31210049.020
D8Zach Werenski2851419-2830188.057
F38Boone Jenner2811718-6850172.153
F42Alexandre Texier2897163601048.188
F16Max Domi18781541000031.226
D44Vladislav Gavrikov282111361400131.065
F96Jack Roslovic275813-2200142.119
D22Jake Bean284812-11000247.085
F50Eric Robinson2857125600041.122
F14Gustav Nyquist285611-5401026.192
F34Cole Sillinger285611-81900157.088
F7Sean Kuraly28551061700039.128
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
D27Adam Boqvist18639-2210123.261
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D2Andrew Peeke28167-31900020.050
D5Gavin Bayreuther17055-31100018.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson13134120006.167
F59Yegor Chinakhov19134-8800033.030
F17Justin Danforth122241000020.100
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS2889158247-2319413212836.106
OPPONENT TOTALS28941562501218816113973.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins1910603.0611711546070.911014
70Joonas Korpisalo94903.83400312840.891000
40Daniil Tarasov31342.2202005780.936000
TEAM TOTALS2817013.2114131190969.90389158194
OPPONENT TOTALS2817012.891486281828.89494156188

