THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F29Patrik Laine52252752-822407153.163
F93Jakub Voracek6854651-1244202126.040
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand69242650-3114701191.126
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
D8Zach Werenski62113344-1322402205.054
F14Gustav Nyquist71172542-1220340100.170
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F96Jack Roslovic70122032-2810199.121
D44Vladislav Gavrikov695253005400184.060
F7Sean Kuraly71121527259000111.108
F50Eric Robinson568162421401175.107
F34Cole Sillinger68111223-2227003124.089
D27Adam Boqvist46111021-121030156.196
D22Jake Bean5651520-62600278.064
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
F59Yegor Chinakhov587714-251410192.076
D2Andrew Peeke7111314-135200058.017
F17Justin Danforth3482102600157.140
D46Dean Kukan373710-11400039.077
F52Emil Bemstrom305492400147.106
D5Gavin Bayreuther3908802200043.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson332574800014.143
F23Brendan Gaunce215272600034.147
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
F55Carson Meyer21121200011.000
D32Jake Christiansen6101100003.333
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS71225382607-155551336292134.105
OPPONENT TOTALS71263441704126493456362529.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins4927223.3723186215316020.904026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS7143033.543332622512517.896225382551
OPPONENT TOTALS7143032.9438231052092117.895263441493

