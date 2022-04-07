THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|52
|25
|27
|52
|-8
|22
|4
|0
|7
|153
|.163
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|68
|5
|46
|51
|-12
|44
|2
|0
|2
|126
|.040
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|69
|24
|26
|50
|-31
|14
|7
|0
|1
|191
|.126
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|62
|11
|33
|44
|-13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|205
|.054
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|71
|17
|25
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|4
|0
|100
|.170
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|70
|12
|20
|32
|-2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|99
|.121
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|69
|5
|25
|30
|0
|54
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.060
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|71
|12
|15
|27
|2
|59
|0
|0
|0
|111
|.108
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|56
|8
|16
|24
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|75
|.107
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|68
|11
|12
|23
|-22
|27
|0
|0
|3
|124
|.089
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|46
|11
|10
|21
|-12
|10
|3
|0
|1
|56
|.196
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|56
|5
|15
|20
|-6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|78
|.064
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|58
|7
|7
|14
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|71
|1
|13
|14
|-13
|52
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.017
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|34
|8
|2
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.140
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|37
|3
|7
|10
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|30
|5
|4
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.106
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|39
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|33
|2
|5
|7
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|21
|5
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.147
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|55
|Carson Meyer
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|71
|225
|382
|607
|-155
|551
|33
|6
|29
|2134
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|71
|263
|441
|704
|126
|493
|45
|6
|36
|2529
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|49
|2722
|3.37
|23
|18
|6
|2
|153
|1602
|0.904
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|71
|4303
|3.54
|33
|32
|6
|2
|251
|2517
|.896
|225
|382
|551
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|71
|4303
|2.94
|38
|23
|10
|5
|209
|2117
|.895
|263
|441
|493
