THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau34102535-161400293.108
F38Boone Jenner30111122-121250193.118
F96Jack Roslovic3131518-5812050.060
F91Kent Johnson318816-6420040.200
F29Patrik Laine209716-7810072.125
F14Gustav Nyquist3461016-81400066.091
F59Yegor Chinakhov304913-61010044.091
D47Marcus Bjork213710-41610024.125
F7Sean Kuraly327310-143201050.140
F50Eric Robinson323710-9600144.068
D4Vladislav Gavrikov34279-31800240.050
D44Erik Gudbranson33178-152800147.021
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
F34Cole Sillinger31246-61210042.048
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F52Emil Bemstrom83250200019.158
F24Mathieu Olivier29235-114300131.065
D2Andrew Peeke34325-111600132.094
F86Kirill Marchenko114043210015.267
D77Nick Blankenburg7213-5400113.154
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
F19Liam Foudy18033-11400010.000
D23Jake Christiansen17022-3400019.000
D15Gavin Bayreuther12011-2600013.000
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
D75Tim Berni11000-8600016.000
D27Adam Boqvist6000-300006.000
F21Josh Dunne3000-100000.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky4000000006.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer8000-200009.000
TEAM TOTALS3490151241-18828714310991.091
OPPONENT TOTALS34136224360175247243231209.112
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
70Joonas Korpisalo147053.314610394240.908000
90Elvis Merzlikins147054.684800554030.864002
40Daniil Tarasov126173.42810353750.907000
TEAM TOTALS3420523.791022201291202.88890151287
OPPONENT TOTALS3420522.52473285986.909136224247

