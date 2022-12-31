THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|34
|10
|25
|35
|-16
|14
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.108
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|30
|11
|11
|22
|-12
|12
|5
|0
|1
|93
|.118
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|31
|3
|15
|18
|-5
|8
|1
|2
|0
|50
|.060
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|31
|8
|8
|16
|-6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|40
|.200
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|20
|9
|7
|16
|-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.125
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|34
|6
|10
|16
|-8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.091
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|30
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.091
|D
|47
|Marcus Bjork
|21
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|32
|7
|3
|10
|-14
|32
|0
|1
|0
|50
|.140
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|32
|3
|7
|10
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.068
|D
|4
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|34
|2
|7
|9
|-3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|40
|.050
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|33
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|28
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|13
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|14
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|31
|2
|4
|6
|-6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|11
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|8
|3
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|29
|2
|3
|5
|-11
|43
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|34
|3
|2
|5
|-11
|16
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|F
|86
|Kirill Marchenko
|11
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.267
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|7
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|18
|0
|3
|3
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|23
|Jake Christiansen
|17
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|15
|Gavin Bayreuther
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|16
|Brendan Gaunce
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|75
|Tim Berni
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|21
|Josh Dunne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|55
|David Jiricek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|72
|Carson Meyer
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|90
|151
|241
|-188
|287
|14
|3
|10
|991
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|136
|224
|360
|175
|247
|24
|3
|23
|1209
|.112
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|14
|705
|3.31
|4
|6
|1
|0
|39
|424
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|14
|705
|4.68
|4
|8
|0
|0
|55
|403
|0.864
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|12
|617
|3.4
|2
|8
|1
|0
|35
|375
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|2052
|3.79
|10
|22
|2
|0
|129
|1202
|.888
|90
|151
|287
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|2052
|2.5
|24
|7
|3
|2
|85
|986
|.909
|136
|224
|247
