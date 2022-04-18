THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F29Patrik Laine56263056-724507167.156
F93Jakub Voracek7355055-1444202131.038
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand74242650-3514701197.122
F14Gustav Nyquist76173148-1224340111.153
D8Zach Werenski67113647-1422402215.051
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
F96Jack Roslovic7517223918103114.149
D44Vladislav Gavrikov7452833-16000197.052
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F7Sean Kuraly74141630261000115.122
F34Cole Sillinger73141327-2329003133.105
F50Eric Robinson619172611402189.101
D22Jake Bean6171522-62600282.085
D27Adam Boqvist51111122-91230164.172
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
F59Yegor Chinakhov587714-251410192.076
D2Andrew Peeke7611314-145800062.016
F17Justin Danforth399312-2600162.145
F52Emil Bemstrom3565110400155.109
D46Dean Kukan373710-11400039.077
D5Gavin Bayreuther3908802200043.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson342574800015.133
F23Brendan Gaunce2552721000041.122
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F55Carson Meyer7123240007.143
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D77Nick Blankenburg3011-220002.000
D32Jake Christiansen8101100004.250
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F13Kent Johnson3000120001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS76241411652-165587347312282.106
OPPONENT TOTALS76280465745134531466392689.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins5329633.3225206216417300.905026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube52993.613200182010.91010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS7646063.513535622672676.896241411587
OPPONENT TOTALS7646062.9641241152252265.894280465531

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you