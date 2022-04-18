THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|56
|26
|30
|56
|-7
|24
|5
|0
|7
|167
|.156
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|73
|5
|50
|55
|-14
|44
|2
|0
|2
|131
|.038
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|74
|24
|26
|50
|-35
|14
|7
|0
|1
|197
|.122
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|76
|17
|31
|48
|-12
|24
|3
|4
|0
|111
|.153
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|67
|11
|36
|47
|-14
|22
|4
|0
|2
|215
|.051
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|75
|17
|22
|39
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|114
|.149
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|74
|5
|28
|33
|-1
|60
|0
|0
|1
|97
|.052
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|74
|14
|16
|30
|2
|61
|0
|0
|0
|115
|.122
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|73
|14
|13
|27
|-23
|29
|0
|0
|3
|133
|.105
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|61
|9
|17
|26
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|89
|.101
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|61
|7
|15
|22
|-6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|82
|.085
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|51
|11
|11
|22
|-9
|12
|3
|0
|1
|64
|.172
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|58
|7
|7
|14
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|76
|1
|13
|14
|-14
|58
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.016
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|39
|9
|3
|12
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.145
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|35
|6
|5
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|55
|.109
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|37
|3
|7
|10
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|39
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|34
|2
|5
|7
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|25
|5
|2
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.122
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|55
|Carson Meyer
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|13
|Kent Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|241
|411
|652
|-165
|587
|34
|7
|31
|2282
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|280
|465
|745
|134
|531
|46
|6
|39
|2689
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|53
|2963
|3.32
|25
|20
|6
|2
|164
|1730
|0.905
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|5
|299
|3.61
|3
|2
|0
|0
|18
|201
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|4606
|3.51
|35
|35
|6
|2
|267
|2676
|.896
|241
|411
|587
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|4606
|2.96
|41
|24
|11
|5
|225
|2265
|.894
|280
|465
|531
