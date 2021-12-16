THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|27
|9
|14
|23
|-11
|6
|3
|0
|0
|74
|.122
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|27
|1
|21
|22
|-2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|27
|11
|7
|18
|-5
|6
|5
|0
|1
|70
|.157
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|27
|5
|13
|18
|-1
|8
|3
|0
|1
|80
|.063
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|27
|9
|7
|16
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.188
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|17
|7
|8
|15
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.241
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|27
|2
|11
|13
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|26
|5
|8
|13
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|27
|5
|7
|12
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.132
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|27
|4
|7
|11
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|44
|.091
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|27
|4
|6
|10
|-5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.160
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|27
|5
|5
|10
|-8
|19
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.093
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|18
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|.261
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|27
|5
|4
|9
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.128
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|16
|0
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|12
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|11
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|87
|154
|241
|-17
|184
|13
|2
|12
|798
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|89
|147
|236
|7
|182
|14
|1
|12
|928
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|18
|1020
|2.94
|11
|6
|1
|1
|50
|578
|0.913
|0
|1
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|8
|470
|3.95
|3
|4
|0
|0
|31
|269
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|3
|134
|2.22
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|78
|0.936
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|1641
|3.19
|14
|12
|1
|1
|86
|925
|.904
|87
|154
|184
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|1641
|2.93
|13
|8
|6
|2
|79
|790
|.891
|89
|147
|182
