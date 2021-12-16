THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand2791423-11630074.122
F93Jakub Voracek2712122-21010045.022
F38Boone Jenner2711718-5650170.157
D8Zach Werenski2751318-1830180.063
F42Alexandre Texier2797164601048.188
F16Max Domi17781561000029.241
D44Vladislav Gavrikov272111351400131.065
F96Jack Roslovic265813-1200141.122
F50Eric Robinson2757124600038.132
D22Jake Bean274711-1600244.091
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F14Gustav Nyquist274610-5401025.160
F34Cole Sillinger275510-81900154.093
D27Adam Boqvist18639-2210123.261
F7Sean Kuraly2754951700039.128
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D2Andrew Peeke27167-21900020.050
D5Gavin Bayreuther16055-31100016.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson12134120005.200
F59Yegor Chinakhov18134-7800032.031
F17Justin Danforth111230000017.059
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS2787154241-1718413212798.109
OPPONENT TOTALS2789147236718214112928.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins1810202.9411611505780.913012
70Joonas Korpisalo84703.953400312690.885000
40Daniil Tarasov31342.2202005780.936000
TEAM TOTALS2716413.1914121186925.90487154184
OPPONENT TOTALS2716412.931386279790.89189147182

