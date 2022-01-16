THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|34
|11
|15
|26
|-15
|6
|4
|0
|1
|93
|.118
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|34
|1
|24
|25
|-5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|36
|15
|9
|24
|-8
|14
|5
|0
|1
|96
|.156
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|34
|6
|15
|21
|-5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|104
|.058
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|36
|9
|11
|20
|-5
|8
|1
|3
|0
|37
|.243
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|32
|11
|9
|20
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|56
|.196
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|26
|8
|9
|17
|-2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.186
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|36
|2
|15
|17
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.054
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|35
|5
|11
|16
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|35
|6
|10
|16
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.125
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|35
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|53
|.075
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|26
|7
|7
|14
|-10
|4
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.206
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|17
|5
|8
|13
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|43
|.116
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|35
|6
|7
|13
|-10
|21
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.085
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|36
|5
|7
|12
|8
|19
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.094
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|36
|1
|8
|9
|-2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|27
|4
|3
|7
|-13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.082
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|16
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|113
|198
|311
|-68
|253
|15
|4
|14
|1061
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|130
|219
|349
|51
|253
|22
|2
|18
|1252
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|23
|1217
|3.2
|13
|9
|1
|2
|65
|702
|0.907
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|14
|774
|3.95
|4
|7
|0
|0
|51
|432
|0.882
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2186
|3.42
|17
|18
|1
|2
|123
|1245
|.896
|113
|198
|253
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2186
|2.92
|19
|10
|7
|2
|105
|1052
|.893
|130
|219
|253
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.