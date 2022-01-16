THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand34111526-15640193.118
F93Jakub Voracek3412425-51210060.017
F38Boone Jenner3615924-81450196.156
D8Zach Werenski3461521-58301104.058
F14Gustav Nyquist3691120-5813037.243
F42Alexandre Texier32119201801056.196
F16Max Domi268917-21400043.186
D44Vladislav Gavrikov362151742200137.054
F50Eric Robinson35511164800048.104
F96Jack Roslovic3561016-4200148.125
D22Jake Bean3541115-11400253.075
D27Adam Boqvist267714-10410134.206
F29Patrik Laine175813-2800243.116
F34Cole Sillinger356713-102100171.085
F7Sean Kuraly36571281900053.094
D2Andrew Peeke36189-22600024.042
F59Yegor Chinakhov27437-13800049.082
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D5Gavin Bayreuther17055-31100018.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson16134120007.143
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
F52Emil Bemstrom8123-1200110.100
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D46Dean Kukan81010800012.083
D32Jake Christiansen1000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS36113198311-68253154141061.107
OPPONENT TOTALS3613021934951253222181252.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2312173.213912657020.907014
70Joonas Korpisalo147743.954700514320.882002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS3621863.421718121231245.896113198253
OPPONENT TOTALS3621862.921910721051052.893130219253

