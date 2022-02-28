THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 28, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F38Boone Jenner53221941-620703149.148
F93Jakub Voracek5123638-53010194.021
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand51171936-256501125.136
F29Patrik Laine3419173611230694.202
D8Zach Werenski4882533-1116302153.052
F14Gustav Nyquist53131831-61414065.200
F16Max Domi4391524-12800064.141
F96Jack Roslovic5291524-2400173.123
D44Vladislav Gavrikov512212343400156.036
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D27Adam Boqvist4010919-101020150.200
F7Sean Kuraly538101853900079.101
F50Eric Robinson426111701001058.103
F34Cole Sillinger508917-152300293.086
D22Jake Bean4141115-12000258.069
F59Yegor Chinakhov436511-181400174.081
D2Andrew Peeke531910-113400042.024
D5Gavin Bayreuther3308811700040.000
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D46Dean Kukan2134711000023.130
F17Justin Danforth184262200029.138
D53Gabriel Carlsson21235540008.250
F23Brendan Gaunce103251400018.167
F52Emil Bemstrom142240200124.083
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky5112-100004.250
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D32Jake Christiansen3000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS53172288460-91395226241576.109
OPPONENT TOTALS5319232751967345294251897.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins3317943.4118141210210600.904014
70Joonas Korpisalo189733.826800625480.887002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS5332063.472725121841889.899172288395
OPPONENT TOTALS5332063.02618941591562.891192327345

