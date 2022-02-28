THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 28, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|53
|22
|19
|41
|-6
|20
|7
|0
|3
|149
|.148
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|51
|2
|36
|38
|-5
|30
|1
|0
|1
|94
|.021
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|51
|17
|19
|36
|-25
|6
|5
|0
|1
|125
|.136
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|34
|19
|17
|36
|1
|12
|3
|0
|6
|94
|.202
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|48
|8
|25
|33
|-11
|16
|3
|0
|2
|153
|.052
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|53
|13
|18
|31
|-6
|14
|1
|4
|0
|65
|.200
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|43
|9
|15
|24
|-1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.141
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|52
|9
|15
|24
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.123
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|51
|2
|21
|23
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.036
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|40
|10
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|2
|0
|1
|50
|.200
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|53
|8
|10
|18
|5
|39
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.101
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|42
|6
|11
|17
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|58
|.103
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|50
|8
|9
|17
|-15
|23
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.086
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|41
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|58
|.069
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|43
|6
|5
|11
|-18
|14
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.081
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|53
|1
|9
|10
|-11
|34
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|33
|0
|8
|8
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|21
|3
|4
|7
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|18
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.138
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|21
|2
|3
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.250
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|10
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.167
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|14
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.083
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|172
|288
|460
|-91
|395
|22
|6
|24
|1576
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|192
|327
|519
|67
|345
|29
|4
|25
|1897
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|33
|1794
|3.41
|18
|14
|1
|2
|102
|1060
|0.904
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|18
|973
|3.82
|6
|8
|0
|0
|62
|548
|0.887
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3206
|3.47
|27
|25
|1
|2
|184
|1889
|.899
|172
|288
|395
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3206
|3.0
|26
|18
|9
|4
|159
|1562
|.891
|192
|327
|345
