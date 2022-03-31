THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|48
|25
|26
|51
|-1
|20
|4
|0
|7
|142
|.176
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|65
|24
|26
|50
|-27
|10
|7
|0
|1
|179
|.134
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|64
|5
|44
|49
|-8
|32
|2
|0
|2
|121
|.041
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|60
|10
|32
|42
|-13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|196
|.051
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|67
|16
|24
|40
|-10
|20
|3
|4
|0
|94
|.170
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|66
|12
|20
|32
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|97
|.124
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|65
|5
|24
|29
|-1
|48
|0
|0
|1
|75
|.067
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|67
|11
|13
|24
|3
|55
|0
|0
|0
|105
|.105
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|52
|8
|13
|21
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|72
|.111
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|64
|11
|10
|21
|-22
|27
|0
|0
|3
|121
|.091
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|42
|11
|9
|20
|-10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|54
|.204
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|52
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|26
|0
|0
|2
|74
|.068
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|67
|1
|13
|14
|-15
|46
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.018
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|56
|7
|5
|12
|-26
|14
|1
|0
|1
|89
|.079
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|35
|3
|7
|10
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.081
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|38
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|26
|3
|4
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|32
|2
|5
|7
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|30
|5
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|17
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.160
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|215
|363
|578
|-134
|513
|33
|6
|28
|2026
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|248
|419
|667
|109
|465
|44
|6
|33
|2365
|.105
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|45
|2485
|3.4
|22
|16
|5
|2
|141
|1441
|0.902
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4062
|3.57
|32
|30
|5
|2
|239
|2356
|.895
|215
|363
|513
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4062
|2.99
|35
|22
|10
|5
|200
|2010
|.894
|248
|419
|465
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.