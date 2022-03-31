THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F29Patrik Laine48252651-120407142.176
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand65242650-2710701179.134
F93Jakub Voracek6454449-832202121.041
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
D8Zach Werenski60103242-1322402196.051
F14Gustav Nyquist67162440-102034094.170
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F96Jack Roslovic661220322810197.124
D44Vladislav Gavrikov6552429-14800175.067
F7Sean Kuraly67111324355000105.105
F50Eric Robinson528132111201172.111
F34Cole Sillinger64111021-2227003121.091
D27Adam Boqvist4211920-101030154.204
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D22Jake Bean5251318-52600274.068
D2Andrew Peeke6711314-154600056.018
F59Yegor Chinakhov567512-261410189.079
D46Dean Kukan35371021400037.081
D5Gavin Bayreuther3808802200043.000
F52Emil Bemstrom263472400140.075
D53Gabriel Carlsson322575800012.167
F17Justin Danforth305272600048.104
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F23Brendan Gaunce17426-1600025.160
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D32Jake Christiansen4101200002.500
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS67215363578-134513336282026.106
OPPONENT TOTALS67248419667109465446332365.105
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins4524853.422165214114410.902026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS6740623.573230522392356.895215363513
OPPONENT TOTALS6740622.9935221052002010.894248419465

