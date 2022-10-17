THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|3
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|3
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|3
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|4
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|5
|9
|14
|-35
|14
|0
|0
|0
|85
|.059
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|14
|23
|37
|35
|16
|2
|0
|3
|107
|.131
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|2
|120
|4.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|82
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|1
|60
|5.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|25
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|180
|4.67
|0
|3
|0
|0
|14
|107
|.869
|5
|9
|14
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|180
|1.67
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|85
|.941
|14
|23
|16
