THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau3112100008.125
D44Erik Gudbranson3022-400002.000
F14Gustav Nyquist3202-200007.286
F17Justin Danforth3011-440006.000
F38Boone Jenner30110400011.000
F91Kent Johnson2011000003.000
F7Sean Kuraly3101-100003.333
F29Patrik Laine1101100002.500
F24Mathieu Olivier3011100003.000
F50Eric Robinson3011-100004.000
D8Zach Werenski3011-2000010.000
D22Jake Bean3000-200004.000
D27Adam Boqvist3000000002.000
F59Yegor Chinakhov3000-500002.000
D4Vladislav Gavrikov3000-200002.000
D2Andrew Peeke3000-300003.000
F96Jack Roslovic3000-300005.000
F34Cole Sillinger3000-360002.000
F93Jakub Voracek3000-600006.000
TEAM TOTALS35914-351400085.059
OPPONENT TOTALS31423373516203107.131
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
40Daniil Tarasov21204.502009820.89000
90Elvis Merzlikins1605.001005250.8000
TEAM TOTALS31804.67030014107.8695914
OPPONENT TOTALS31801.673000585.941142316

